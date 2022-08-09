Danielle

Danielle Marie Kaumo, 38, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Rock Springs for the past seven years and former resident of Pinedale, Wyoming.

Danielle was born July 10, 1984 in Rawlins, Wyoming; the daughter of Clarence R. Casados and Kay Dawn Balls Hatch.

