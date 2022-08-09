Danielle Marie Kaumo, 38, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Rock Springs for the past seven years and former resident of Pinedale, Wyoming.
Danielle was born July 10, 1984 in Rawlins, Wyoming; the daughter of Clarence R. Casados and Kay Dawn Balls Hatch.
Danielle attended schools in Logan, Utah and was a 2002 graduate of Skyview High School. She received her Bachelor’s Degree in Human Services and Sociology from Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota. She was close to the completion to having her Masters Degree in Counseling.
Richie F. Kaumo met Danielle while attending college in Spearfish, South Dakota. He married the love of his life June 14, 2008 in Logan, Utah.
Danielle was working for the Wyoming Department of Family Services for the past 12 years as a Social Services Worker.
She also was a dance instructor for The Rock Academy.
She loved spending time with her family, with her husband, both amazing children, who meant the world to her, and her fur babies. She enjoyed camping, riding her Harley Davidson, and she was an avid reader.
Survivors include her husband, Richie F. Kaumo of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one son, Antone Joseph “AJ” Kaumo of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one daughter, Dia Marie Kaumo of Rock Springs, Wyoming; mother Kay Dawn Hatch and husband Kelly of Utah; sister Kimberly Dawn Bergsjo and husband Marty of Utah; brother Justin Casados of Utah; step-mom Debbie Casados of South Dakota; father and mother-in-law, Richard and Kathy Kaumo of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two sisters-in-law, Anne Marie Covey and husband R.J. of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Karen Rossetti and husband Taylor of Cheyenne, Wyoming; two nephews, Oliver Ashton Bergsjo and wife Paulina of Utah; Cody Lee Casados of Utah; four nieces, Kaylee Marie Owens and husband Sean of Utah; Kenzie Rae Bergsjo, Samantha Ann Casados, and Sara Dawn Casados all of Utah.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, maternal grandparents, and father, Clarence R. Casados and her four legged furry pet Princess.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, August 11, 2022 at Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends may call one hour prior to services at the Church. Cremation will take place at White Mountain Crematory.
The family respectfully requests donations be made in Danielle’s memory to FBO AJ and Dia Kaumo at Trona Valley Credit Union, 2640 Foothill Boulevard, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901