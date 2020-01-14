Dean LeRoy McBride
October 26,1930 - January 11, 2020
Dean LeRoy McBride started his life on Oct. 26, 1930, and graduated his earth life, on Jan. 11, 2020. He had a life full of many great adventures. He grew up on a farm and learned the value of putting in a good day’s work. He had loving Parents, Wonderful Sisters and an Awesome Brother. He enjoyed sports in High School and has always been a loyal USU Aggies fan. He served an honorable Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and made many dear friends and enjoyed many experiences while serving the Lord. He met and married the “Love of his Life” Glenda Lloyd Walker, and raised a beautiful and loving Family. Kevin & Claudia McBride (Newton), Cindy & Kirk Farmer (Wellsville), Roxie McBride (Millville), Jill and Richard Kelly (Island Park, Idaho), Amy & Tim Kohler (Providence). He served 12 exciting and dedicated years as an Officiator in The Logan LDS Temple. After losing his wife of 58 years, it became necessary to downsize. He eventually relocated to Cache Valley Assisted Living, where he lived for 3 years. We thank them for caring for our Father and enriching his life. A viewing will be held on Thursday, Jan. 16 from 6-8 at Cache Valley Mortuary and on Friday, from 10:30-11:30 at No. Logan LDS 7th Ward building @ 1850 N. 400 East. For more information, go to www.cvmortuary.com.