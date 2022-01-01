DeAnna Hodges Parkinson, 79, of South Jordan Utah, passed away on 26 December 2021. She was born to parents Roland J. Hodges and Anna G. Baker (Melvin J. Baker), on 27 June 1942 in Lewiston, Utah.
DeAnna grew up in Trenton, Utah. She graduated from North Cache High school and attended Foothill College in California. She was a "student of life" as she often called herself. She loved learning new things. She married Max Parkinson of Wellsville, Utah November 3rd, 1961, and moved to California when Max was drafted and stationed at Ford Ord. They were sealed in the Los Angeles Temple in 1962. They raised their three children in California where she served others tirelessly through her church callings and volunteer projects. She loved her Savior and spoke of Him often as she looked forward to embracing him again. She loved to laugh, love, and learn. She brought light to everyone she crossed paths with.
DeAnna was preceded in death by her mother, Anna G. Baker, stepfather, Melvin J. Baker, and brother, Terry J. Hodges. She is survived by her husband; Max Glenn Parkinson and her three children; Elizabeth (Craig) Goodsell, Angela Hudenets, and Jon (Kristen) Parkinson; 12 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
The family has entrusted Larkin Funeral Home with the arrangements. A Memorial Service is scheduled for 2:30 PM on January 5th, 2022 at Larkin Mortuary Riverton located at 3688 West 12600 South, Riverton, Utah 84065. The family will be greeting visitors at 2:00 PM for those who wish to pay their respects in person. Those unable to attend in person may join the scheduled Zoom Meeting to watch the Memorial Service. Link to the meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89188615531