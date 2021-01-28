Candle

Elmer Kingsford, 84,passed away at his home in North Logan on January 22. A family graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 30.. A viewing will be held the night before from 6-8 at Allen Mortuary of North Logan, 420 East 1800 North. Services under the direction of Allen Mortuary. To view a complete obituary visit www.allenmortuaries.net

