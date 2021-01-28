Elmer Kingsford, 84,passed away at his home in North Logan on January 22. A family graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 30.. A viewing will be held the night before from 6-8 at Allen Mortuary of North Logan, 420 East 1800 North. Services under the direction of Allen Mortuary. To view a complete obituary visit www.allenmortuaries.net
Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
News Trending Today
-
New traffic signal left on 'red': Logan claims Union Pacific trying to railroad them with perpetual fees
-
Logan's loss is North Logan's gain: C-A-L Ranch moving from mall to former Kmart building
-
Update: Central Logan house fire results in death of one individual, police say
-
'The Legend of Big Boy': Local outdoorsman recounts spotting, befriending dog who refused to abandon sheep in Logan Canyon 17 years ago
-
Idaho man charged with first-degree kidnapping after dispute in Richmond