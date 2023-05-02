Carl Irwin Fonnesbeck and Kraig Brian Fonnesbeck
Carl Irwin Fonnesbeck was born on May 7, 1931 in Logan, Utah, the son of Carl Marinus and Emily Godfrey Fonnesbeck. He passed away peacefully on January 29, 2023.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Utah... Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache County. .Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows. For the Little Bear River...including Paradise...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by Tuesday at Noon MDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise. * WHEN...Until late Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet, minor flooding will affect farmland and low lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River near the town of Paradise. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:45 PM MDT Monday the stage was 9.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM MDT Monday was 9.8 feet. - Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a maximum value of 9.9 feet late this evening. - Flood stage is 9.7 feet. &&
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the Little Bear River below Hyrum Dam to Cutler Reservoir to exceed safe channel capacity. As a result, minor flooding is possible in these areas. ...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache Valley/Utah Portion. * WHEN...Through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&
Carl Irwin Fonnesbeck and Kraig Brian Fonnesbeck
Carl Irwin Fonnesbeck was born on May 7, 1931 in Logan, Utah, the son of Carl Marinus and Emily Godfrey Fonnesbeck. He passed away peacefully on January 29, 2023.
Kraig Brian Fonnesbeck was born on Oct. 24, 1962 in Logan, Utah, the son of Carl Irwin Fonnesbeck and Helen Ruth Nelson. He passed away in Bountiful, UT on May 26, 2022.
A joint graveside service, under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary, will be held on Monday, May 8th at the Logan City Cemetery (South East section) at 11 am. All are invited to attend.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.