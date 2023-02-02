Griffiths, Jason Deed

Jason Deed Griffiths returned to our Heavenly Father on January 29, 2023 at his home in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. Jason arrived on Father's Day, June 18, 1978, to Curtis George and DeAnn Purser Griffiths. Jason grew up in various places in Cache Valley. He served in the Harrisburg, Pennsylvania Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He is survived by his wife, Janae Andreasen, and their four children: Raydin, Jayde, Oakley, and Stryder. He is also survived by his parents; Curtis and DeAnn Griffiths, siblings: Kate (Jamison)
Sellers, Tiffany (Jonathon) Gleason, Shawn (Telene) Griffiths, TesAnn (Gary) Peel, and Jasmine (Alix) Sorensen. He is also survived by his grandmother, Floris Chadwick Purser. He was preceded in death by his sister Rozlyn, and brother George Lyman. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Delmon Joy and Kathleen Barfuss Griffiths and Arland Gloyde Purser.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 1:00 p.m.
Viewings will be held on Friday, February 3, 2023 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. and prior to the service from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All services will be held at the Bear River City LDS church (5870 N 4700 W-Bear River City). Interment in the Bear River City Cemetery. Online condolences may be found at www.ruddfuneralhome.com.
