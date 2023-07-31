Hansen, Richard F.

Richard grew up in Layton, Utah. Attended Davis High and excelled in the classroom and as an athlete, playing on the basketball team. After graduation, he attended University of Utah, earning a BS in civil engineering.

He married his high school sweetheart, Nita Liston. They created a loving home in Bountiful and Clearfield raising three children, Melissa (Guy) Jones, Mathew (Ellen), and Amanda (Benjamin) Harrison. The marriage ended in divorce. After remarrying, Richard moved to South Weber with his wife, Kathleen (Kathy) Jacobson, where they raised their two children, Kristy and Jeff (Julie) Hansen. While in South Weber, Richard continued working as an engineer at Hill.


