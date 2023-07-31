Hansen, Richard F.

Richard grew up in Layton, Utah. Attended Davis High and excelled in the classroom and as an athlete, playing on the basketball team. After graduation, he attended University of Utah, earning a BS in civil engineering.
He married his high school sweetheart, Nita Liston. They created a loving home in Bountiful and Clearfield raising three children, Melissa (Guy) Jones, Mathew (Ellen), and Amanda (Benjamin) Harrison. The marriage ended in divorce. After remarrying, Richard moved to South Weber with his wife, Kathleen (Kathy) Jacobson, where they raised their two children, Kristy and Jeff (Julie) Hansen. While in South Weber, Richard continued working as an engineer at Hill.
When he retired, he bought land in Cove where he began growing peonies. Following his divorce from Kathy, he put down roots in Cache County, buying Smithfield bank building and renovating into “Every Bloomin’ Thing”. As Richard’s health waned of late, he was blessed to have been surrounded by wonderful neighbors, friends and colleagues from Every Blooming Thing - who were instrumental in not only continuing to operate the flower shop but also kept an eye on Richard, giving support and comfort, checking in on him, bringing him food.
His hobbies included raising pigeons, gardening, growing peonies, playing rummy, baking rolls, reading, playing tennis with his kids, wood working, and napping. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and had a testimony of the Savior. He served in various callings, including teaching Sunday school, a role he cherished.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Fred Hansen and Barbara Kasteler Hansen, and his brother Conway Hansen. He is survived by two brothers, Steve (Deanna), Randy (Cynthia), and one sister Janet (Larry) Rasband. He has 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held to celebrate his life, his spirit and his love for neighbors, friends and family on August 4, 6:30 at the Cove Ward house (12832 N 1200 E, Cove, Utah). All invited.
