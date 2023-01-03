Support Local Journalism

Alice Duersch Haycock was born on June 27, 1928, in Alta, Teton County, Wyoming, to Fredrick and Lena Aeschbacher Duersch. She died on December 24 at 7:45am in her home of natural causes. She was 94 years old.

Mom lived on a farm and was a hard worker, even though she was the baby of 10 children. She constantly told stories of milking cows by herself before she went to school. She was voted valedictorian of her high school class because of her hard work and getting straight A's.


