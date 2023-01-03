Alice Duersch Haycock was born on June 27, 1928, in Alta, Teton County, Wyoming, to Fredrick and Lena Aeschbacher Duersch. She died on December 24 at 7:45am in her home of natural causes. She was 94 years old.
Mom lived on a farm and was a hard worker, even though she was the baby of 10 children. She constantly told stories of milking cows by herself before she went to school. She was voted valedictorian of her high school class because of her hard work and getting straight A's.
After finishing high school, Mom moved with her mother and father to Logan, Utah. She went to college at USU where she met her future husband, Gilbert Eugene Haycock. They married in the Logan LDS Temple and lived in Logan and Providence, Utah, where they raised five daughters. Bonnie Jean, Dixie (James Johnson), Nancy (Terri Lingmann), Mary (David Champlin), and Julie Ann (Bart Roylance). They have 26 grandchildren, 64 great grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren.
Mom was a wonderful, kind person, always thinking of others before herself. She was always there when we came home from school and had homemade cookies for us. During our school years, she helped us with homework by typing reports, helping us study for tests, and helping us solve math problems. Mom used to make us look-alike dresses for Christmas and other occasions and sewed most of our clothes, even prom dresses. One day after school, one of the girls needed a marching outfit made for a performance the next day. Of course, Mom sewed all day and night to get it done. This happened more than once, and she was always there to help us.
Mom enjoyed keeping her house clean and beautiful. She loved working in the yard and garden and loved peonies and all kinds of flowers. She loved to do quilts, crocheting, and any kind of crafts. In her spare time, she did crossword puzzles, Sudoku, and word searches. She didn't love to cook, but she always made everyone feel welcome and well-fed when they came over. In fact, a loaf of frozen zucchini bread usually went home with you. She planted a garden where she would bottle beans, peaches, applesauce, tomatoes, frozen raspberry jam, and strawberry jam. If you needed any canned fruits and vegetables, she was so kind to share with whoever needed them. She was famous for her delicious apple pies too.
Mom worked at Dad's office (Architectural Design West) as his secretary/typist for many years and was well-loved and respected for her hard work. Mom and Dad loved to go golfing with her sister, Aunt Lilian, and her husband, Uncle Arnon. They played golf not only in Utah but also traveled to Arizona and Idaho for many years with them.
Mom loved the temple and worked in the temple for 12 years. She held several church callings throughout the years, including Young Women's president for 12 years, Primary President, Relief Society President, Primary Teacher, Cub Scouts, and Sunday School Teachers.
After Dad passed away in February 2020, Bonnie moved up from California to take care of Mom. The past 6 months, ward members and Hospice have come to Bonnie's aid to help while Bonnie went to town for errands and her weekly breaks. Bonnie is extremely grateful to all who helped Mom.
Mom loved all her family and has missed her husband. We are happy she is with Dad and family again. We love and miss Mom so much. Mom will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be on Friday, January 6th at 11 a.m. at the Edgehill Ward church house, 262 Canyon Rd., Providence, UT. A viewing will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center in Logan and from 10-10:40 a.m. at the church prior to the funeral on Friday. Interment will be in the Providence Cemetery, 925 River Heights Blvd., River Heights, Utah. Condolences and thoughts may be expressed to the family online at www.allenmortuaries.com.
