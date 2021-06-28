Support Local Journalism

He was a good brother, he helped me with math. He was patient with me even when I didn’t get it.

He was smart and wise, he had nice brown eyes,

He loved his kids, his wife, he loved family

and the wonders of life.

He was a good man and now he is gone, he would want us to move on.

He wants us to remember the good things and be remembered too.

He is somewhere happy, I think, in the sky of

blue.

Steve, I, We will remember you.

Love, Jamie and my family

Especially for

Arielle and Rigel

“Angels watching over me” by Canadian Tenors

