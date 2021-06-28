He was a good brother, he helped me with math. He was patient with me even when I didn’t get it.
He was smart and wise, he had nice brown eyes,
He loved his kids, his wife, he loved family
and the wonders of life.
He was a good man and now he is gone, he would want us to move on.
He wants us to remember the good things and be remembered too.
He is somewhere happy, I think, in the sky of
blue.
Steve, I, We will remember you.
Love, Jamie and my family
Especially for
Arielle and Rigel
“Angels watching over me” by Canadian Tenors