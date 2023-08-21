Jones, Norval Ralph

Norval Ralph Jones passed away in St George, Utah on Tuesday August 15, 2023. He was born in Newton, Utah on January 20, 1930, to Ralph C Jones and Eunice Thorpe Jones. Norval was the oldest of four sons. He was raised in Newton and graduated from North Cache High School and Utah State University with a degree in Agronomy.
While in high school he met Delores (Dody) Scheidegger. They were married on July 24, 1953 and had four daughters, Diane (Marty) Spicer, Brenda (Richard) Vernon, Mary Ellen (Cindy Grosshans), and Karen (Wade) Pickett.
While at Utah State, he completed the ROTC program and upon graduation was commissioned a second lieutenant. He served in the 52nd AAA Battalion at Castle Air Force Base in Merced, CA. After his military service, he and Dody returned to Newton where he was a life-long dairy farmer. He was active in the community and was the Newton Dam president for many years. Norval was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He developed a deep love for South Africa where he served an LDS Mission. He and Dody also served a mission in Anchorage, Alaska, a service mission as tour guides in the Paris, Idaho Tabernacle and in the baptistry at the St. George Temple. After retiring from the farm, Norval and Dody divided their time between Bear Lake and St. George where they spent many happy times with good friends and family.
Norval loved sports and was an avid Aggie Fan. He loved the outdoors, riding horses and the annual deer hunt with the Peterson boys. He loved to read and travel. He had a great sense of humor which remained with him to the end.
Norval was always willing to lend a helping hand. He was a friend and mentor to many. His influence has impacted the lives of many.
He is survived by Dody, his wife of 70 years, his four daughters, 9 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and one brother, George. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Boyd and Trevor, and two grandchildren.
Friends and family are invited to a viewing at the Newton Ward Chapel on Tuesday August 22, from 10:00-11:30 AM, with a service following at noon. Interment will be at the Newton Cemetery with military honors.
