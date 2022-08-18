Joyce Parson Larsen, longtime resident of Cache Valley, Utah passed away peacefully in Seattle, Washington on Saturday, August 13, 2022. She was 91 years old.
Joyce was born in Logan, Utah on September 21, 1930 and spent most of her life there. She attended both Brigham Young University and Utah State University before her marriage to Jordan Lamoine Larsen on July 26, 1951. The couple were divorced in 1963. Joyce had many talents and interests throughout her long life. She used her artistic talent to create drawings and paintings and designed beautiful clothing which she sewed herself. She was a very spiritual person who revered all of God’s creations and enjoyed writing poetry about the natural world.
Joyce loved growing fresh fruit, vegetables and herbs and was committed to natural healing. In her career as a licensed massage therapist and owner of Deseret Health Services, she helped many people to feel better both physically and mentally. She continued to do this work well into her 80’s. Joyce was a loyal friend and a devoted mother, grandmother, sister and aunt.
She is survived by two daughters: Kalee (David) Shearer of Seattle and Elyse (Michael) Schwartz of Ottawa, Canada, four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; one sister, Anna Mae Mecham of Salt Lake City, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Creston and Bessie Meikle Parson and her brother, Joseph Richard Parson.
The family would like to give special thanks to those who provided Joyce with comfort and happiness during her final years and months: to Gloria Tingey of Logan, Utah for extraordinary assistance and friendship, and to the Memory Care staff at Emerald City Senior Living in Seattle for outstanding care and kindness. If you wish, a small online donation can be made to TreeUtah in Joyce's memory.