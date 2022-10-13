Julie Hansen

Julie Spring Hansen, born on New Year's Day in 1950, passed from this life on October 6, 2022, due to complications related to Alzheimer's disease. When she passed on, Julie was surrounded by many members of her family.

Julie grew up in Smithfield, Utah. She married Alan Dale Hansen on March 10, 1967 and they reared six children together in Soda Springs, Idaho for a short time and then in Grace, Idaho. After living in Grace for more than 30 years, Alan and Julie were able to build a dream cabin in Elk Bend, Idaho, right on the Salmon River, with help from their children & grandchildren.

