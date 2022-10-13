Julie Spring Hansen, born on New Year's Day in 1950, passed from this life on October 6, 2022, due to complications related to Alzheimer's disease. When she passed on, Julie was surrounded by many members of her family.
Julie grew up in Smithfield, Utah. She married Alan Dale Hansen on March 10, 1967 and they reared six children together in Soda Springs, Idaho for a short time and then in Grace, Idaho. After living in Grace for more than 30 years, Alan and Julie were able to build a dream cabin in Elk Bend, Idaho, right on the Salmon River, with help from their children & grandchildren.
Julie was a resilient, strong and selfless wife, mother, and grandmother who freely loved and cared for those around her. In the fall of 1980, Alan sustained a life-threatening work injury that led to years of hospitalization and rehabilitation. At the time a homemaker, Julie faced this daunting challenge by returning to school to become a Licensed Practical Nurse in order to help support her family. Throughout her 30 years as a nurse, Julie worked in a variety of settings, most notably the Caribou County Hospital and Pocatello Women's Correctional Center.
Mom loved to collect many items related to whatever her passion was at the time. She has an extensive collection of salt & pepper shakers, porcelain dolls, eagles and bears. She loved to read -- especially about history, true crime and Pocahontas. She loved to travel, from an annual "sister trip" to taking road trips (and often the scenic route) to see siblings, children and grandchildren scattered across the country. She was fond of saying, "I love going places. But it's nice to be home." Toward the end of her life, as Alzheimer's began to take over, Julie remained happy, sweet, and full of both love and compliments to all those around her. She reassured her family and friends with statements such as, “I might not always remember you, but I always remember that I love you very much.”
We grieve at Mom’s passing but know she will enjoy a sweet reunion with her beloved parents, Darvel and Ruth Spring, and her siblings Russ, Ruth Anne and Tommy. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Alan; her six children, Corie Greenhalgh (Todd), Alan II (Nicole), Layne (Sherry), Christian (Kelly), Matthew, and Leigh (Jeb); her 24 grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Nick, Rachel, Kyler, Corey, Dustin, Ally, Dale, Grace, Abi, Katherine, Charlie, Elizabeth, William, Alexandra, Drake, Max, Sam, Lily, Brystene, Chandler, Gwennie, Sylvan, and Caelan; her first great-grandchild, Sophie; and her siblings, Billie, Brenda, Brad, Dorene, and Greg.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 12 P.M. with a viewing held prior from 10-11:30 A.M. All services will be held at Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home (111 N 100 E Tremonton, UT).
Following the funeral services a brief graveside service will be held (around 2:30 P.M.) at the Smithfield Cemetery (300 E Center St- Smithfield, UT). Online condolences may be found at www.ruddfuneralhome.com.
