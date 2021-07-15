Candle

Our special angel made her journey home July 13. We are so happy for her but will miss her sweet smile. She was a bright part of the Heritage Senior Living Center in Preston, Idaho. A viewing will be on Saturday, July 17, at Webb Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to noon. Burial will be at Preston City Cemetery at 12:30 p.m.

