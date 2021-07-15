Our special angel made her journey home July 13. We are so happy for her but will miss her sweet smile. She was a bright part of the Heritage Senior Living Center in Preston, Idaho. A viewing will be on Saturday, July 17, at Webb Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to noon. Burial will be at Preston City Cemetery at 12:30 p.m.
Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
Recommended for you
News Trending Today
-
After discovering their mutual cheating boyfriend, 3 Utah and Idaho women moved into a bus to see the West together
-
New LEGO store opens in Garden City
-
Graffiti at Logan High that used Nazi symbols, codes, slogans sparks online uproar
-
USU music professor resigns after yearslong internal investigation
-
Cache Valley native named Ms. USA Universal 2021