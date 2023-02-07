Laurence, Arthur Bruce

On January 27, 2023 at age 82, Arthur Bruce Laurence returned to his Heavenly Father, a valiant and faithful servant. He was born July 30, 1940 in Logan, Utah to Elmer Laurence and Evadyna Hart Laurence.

Bruce competed successfully in state swim meets representing Logan High. He loved photography. He enjoyed caring for his cars, especially his 1993 Corvette.


