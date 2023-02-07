Laurence, Arthur Bruce

On January 27, 2023 at age 82, Arthur Bruce Laurence returned to his Heavenly Father, a valiant and faithful servant. He was born July 30, 1940 in Logan, Utah to Elmer Laurence and Evadyna Hart Laurence.
Bruce competed successfully in state swim meets representing Logan High. He loved photography. He enjoyed caring for his cars, especially his 1993 Corvette.
Bruce's membership in the Boy Scouts of America was a cornerstone of his character. Bruce was an Eagle Scout and was a charter OA member in the Cache Valley Council. He was awarded the Silver Beaver. He was proud of his four Eagle Scout sons, Eagle Scout son-in-law, and nine Eagle Scout grandsons, plus a grandson currently earning his Eagle.
Bruce's mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was a highlight of his life and he felt richly blessed by the experience. He served in the California Mission from 1960 - 1962.
Bruce and Alta True Lords were sealed in the Logan, Utah temple on September 17, 1963. He built his life on the principles of faith, service, and work. Through his example he taught his children and grandchildren to love the Lord, serve others, work hard, and live a life of integrity.
Bruce joined Junior ROTC in high school and ROTC in college. After graduating from USU, he received his commission in the Army, where he reached the rank of captain. Later he volunteered with the American Legion.
Following the Army, employment took him to California, New Mexico, and back to Logan. Bruce and Alta raised their family in Thousand Oaks, California, where he served as a bishop of their LDS ward and many other church callings.
Bruce earned his Master M Man award in 1967. He enjoyed serving as a temple ordinance worker. Bruce's testimony of Jesus Christ was strong and steadfast throughout his life. He shared his testimony frequently and valued the opportunities he was given to be a leader and serve.
Bruce is survived by his eternal companion Alta, his five children, thirteen grandchildren, and his brother Brent, and sister Christie. He has been joyfully reunited with his parents, siblings Dennis and LaMoyne, and his youngest son.
Funeral services will be held on February 4 at noon in the Henry Point Ward church, 680 S. 1250 W., Logan. Interment will be in the Richmond Cemetery. Funeral services will be broadcast live at www.allenmortuaries.com.
