Lloyd John Meyer was born Aug. 29, 1927, in Rigby Idaho to Gustave and Lucy Meyer. He passed away on April 19, 2022, in Smithfield Utah at the age of 94. He enjoyed growing up in Smithfield with his 3 brothers, Delbert, Melvin, his twin brother Floyd, and his 3 sisters, Verna, Arlene, and Mildred.
At 12 years of age, Dad started learning the honey business from his dad. Later he became a partner in the Meyer Honey Company with his father and three brothers. After their father's passing, they expanded their business into California, Montana, Colorado, Wyoming, and Nebraska. Dad spent at least 65 years working with his brothers and ran bees until he was 83 years old. He enjoyed showing his family his car collection at the warehouse, how they made bee equipment and extracted honey. There was nothing dad couldn't fix or build!
Dad enlisted in the Merchant Marines at age 17. He was then drafted and spent the next 2 years in the U.S. Army, serving with the Occupation Forces in Japan. As a young man, he served in the Swiss-Austrian Mission, where his father was born before immigrating. When he returned, he met Eloise Karren and they were married on November 23, 1954, in the Logan Temple. Together they built a wonderful life which included 8 children. His family was his pride and joy!
Other highlights of his Church service included serving as a branch president in Hardin, Montana, bishop of the Smithfield 4th Ward, and as a bishop in the USU 2nd Stake. Dad and Mom served as missionaries in the Iowa Des Moines Mission and later in the Germany Munich Austria Mission. They loved serving together. Dad also served many years as an ordinance worker in the Logan Temple, being released at age 92.
He was active in the community, serving on the City Council for 11 years. He was always a voice for the people and was known for his honesty, integrity, and hard work. He loved family trips to Hawaii, Germany, Switzerland, Montana, and Wyoming. On his last trip to Hawaii, he rode a wave on a boogie board at age 93!
Mom passed away in 2012 after 58 years together. Dad is survived by his children: Christine (Steve) Curtis, Bonnie (Randy) Hunt, Mike (Lisa) Meyer, Sue (Fred) Beck, Pam (Brad) Rich, Nancy (Dave) Griffin, Aaron (JoAnna) Meyer, and Jeff (Traci) Meyer, 43 grand-children and 80 great-grandchildren. He will be remembered for his strength, his quiet yet steady service to his family, his gentle disposition, and his wonderful dry sense of humor! He could not have been loved more.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM on Monday, April 25, 2022 in the Smithfield Stake Center, 600 East 120 South in Smithfield. A viewing will be held on Sunday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at White Pine Funeral Services, 753 South 100 East in Logan, and prior to the services on Monday from 10:00 to 11:30 AM at the church. Graveside services will follow at the Smithfield Cemetery. To view the services via Zoom, click on the following link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85459194992 Memories may be shared with the family at www.whitepinefunerals.com
In Dad's honor, please plant Wildflowers or Russian Sage since bees love them!