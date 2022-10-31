...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 6 AM MDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front and
Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 6 AM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few
power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult especially
for high profile vehicles due to crosswinds. Reduced visibility
in blowing dust is possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather Lynn Fred Cheal, 87, of St. George, UT, passed away peacefully in his sleep surrounded by family on Sunday Oct. 23rd. Lynn was born on February 1st, 1935 to Walter and Leona Cheal in Brigham City, UT.
After graduating from North Cache High School in 1953, Lynn started a dairy farm in Smithfield, UT which he ran for 10 years and was awarded the Future Farmer of America in 1955.
In 1952, he met his best friend and the love of his life, Joyce Snelgrove and they wed in 1954, going on to have five children.
Lynn ran Custom Fence Co., with his two eldest sons. Previous to that he worked in the construction, cabinet, and welding industries. Lynn served two terms on the Smithfield City Council and was instrumental in establishing the city’s central sewer system.
After retiring in 2000, Lynn and Joyce served three missions with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Macon, GA (2000), Jackson, Mississippi (2005) and at the St. George Family History Center (2008).
In his later years, Lynn was able to enjoy making interesting furniture and decor items. He was skilled at working with wood, metal, and leather. He created many beautiful projects to share with others.
He always had a can-do attitude and taught those around him to be resourceful and to believe it was possible to build anything we put our minds to.
Lynn is predeceased by his parents, his sisters Shirley, and Doris, and his brother Grant. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Cheal; his children; Fred (Deana), Brian (Nancy), Robert (Cindy), Rodney (Trisha), and Blake (Vicky), and 18 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held for Lynn on November 1st at 12:00 noon at Smithfield City Cemetery (300 E Center St, Smithfield, UT 84335).
