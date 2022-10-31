Lynn Fred Cheal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather Lynn Fred Cheal, 87, of St. George, UT, passed away peacefully in his sleep surrounded by family on Sunday Oct. 23rd. Lynn was born on February 1st, 1935 to Walter and Leona Cheal in Brigham City, UT.

After graduating from North Cache High School in 1953, Lynn started a dairy farm in Smithfield, UT which he ran for 10 years and was awarded the Future Farmer of America in 1955.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.