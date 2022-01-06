Marie Manning Firth, 84, passed away on 1 January 2022 at her home in Draper.
She was born to LeRoy Wilcox and Vida Erickson Manning in Garland on 12 April 1937. She graduated from Bear River High and Weber State College nursing school, becoming a Registered Nurse in 1957.
She married Ronald D. Firth on 19 December 1958 in the Logan LDS Temple, eventually making their home in Pleasant Grove.
Marie was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. With her husband, she served a full-time mission in the Salt Lake Mission 2001-2003. Throughout her life, Marie extended unconditional love to all she met.
Advertisement
She is survived by: children Shaura (Dean) Meservy of Sandy;, Mark (Leisa) of Liberty, Jason of Draper, and Kimberly Curtis of Warren, Massachusetts; brother Earl Manning of Pleasant View and sister Dorothy Pierce of Brigham City; 14 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers Melvin, Glenn, and David; sister Ethel Mae Manning Firth; and a grandson, Davis Firth.
Funeral services will be held Saturday 8 January at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 175 South Main in Garland, with a viewing from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in the Bothwell cemetery.
The family wish to thank the wonderful caregivers at Legacy House of Logan, Home Instead Senior Care of Murray, and Applegate Hospice.