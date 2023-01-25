Medrano, Jonathan Charles

Jonathan Charles Medrano, beloved father, son, and brother, passed away in Bakersfield, California on December 30, 2022, at the age of 45. Born on February 15, 1977, to Steve and Francine Medrano, he graduated from Utah State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Finance and a Master’s in Accountancy. At USU Jon was awarded Graduate Student Researcher of the Year and was accepted as the sole incoming student into the University of Iowa's Ph.D. program in Accountancy where he studied, taught and was finalizing his dissertation.
Jon enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson, beating opponents at strategy games, experiencing the outdoors, visiting new places, acquiring and imparting knowledge, and spending time with family. His greatest enjoyment was being with his children Mace, Drake and Reya.
Jon was intelligent, witty, competitive, brave, fiercely determined, generous and sweet. He challenged conventional thinking and conformity. Jon will be sorely missed and his family longs for their future reunion.
Jon is survived by his parents Steve and Francine, brothers Steven, David and Benjamin, sisters Karla and Jennifer, and children Mace, Drake and Reya.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Northern Utah in the summer of 2023. Details to follow.
In response to loving queries, Steve and Francine have established an education and exploration fund for Jon’s children. Donations to this fund can be made via the following link: https://gofund.me/fa4a5436 , or through Zelle or Venmo (contact Steve or Francine for account information). We further offer these suggestions to honor Jon’s memory: play a strategy game, take a picture of you riding a motorcycle or enjoying the outdoors and post it with #jonmedrano, watch a Star Wars or Marvel movie, participate in scouting (Jon was an Eagle Scout), and support some of Jon’s passions by donating to organizations such as Nature Conservancy or the Sierra Club.
