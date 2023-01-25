Medrano, Jonathan Charles

Jonathan Charles Medrano, beloved father, son, and brother, passed away in Bakersfield, California on December 30, 2022, at the age of 45. Born on February 15, 1977, to Steve and Francine Medrano, he graduated from Utah State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Finance and a Master’s in Accountancy. At USU Jon was awarded Graduate Student Researcher of the Year and was accepted as the sole incoming student into the University of Iowa's Ph.D. program in Accountancy where he studied, taught and was finalizing his dissertation.

Jon enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson, beating opponents at strategy games, experiencing the outdoors, visiting new places, acquiring and imparting knowledge, and spending time with family. His greatest enjoyment was being with his children Mace, Drake and Reya.


