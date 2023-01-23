Olson, Gerald Ray

Gerald Ray Olson, dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and friend left this world on January 15, 2023 at the age of 89 surrounded by his loving family.

Gerald, the eldest of four sons, was born on January 9, 1934, in Helper, Utah to Ray Jacob and Blanche Seely Olson. He and the love of his life, Effie Carolyn Brady Olson, were sealed for time and all eternity in the Manti Temple on July 23, 1954. They were blessed with nearly 69 years together. He built his life on the principles of faith, service and work. Through his example he taught his children to love the Lord, serve others, work hard, and live a life of integrity. His wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and the gospel of Jesus Christ were his greatest joys.


