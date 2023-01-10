Support Local Journalism

PROVIDENCE, UTAH - Jay M. Ranzenberger, 87, died from amyloidosis and heart failure on January 3, 2023 at Maple Springs in North Logan, Utah. He was born July 3, 1935, in Logan, Utah and was the son of John Martin and Elvina Jenson Ranzenberger. Jay was the third of six children and is a fraternal twin.

Jay graduated from North Cache High School and Seminary in the Class of 1953. Following graduation, he served with the U.S. Army in Germany and domestic locations from 1954-1956. After the war, he met Nadine Chugg on February 1, 1958 on a blind date. They were married on January 10, 1959 in the Smithfield 6th Ward Meetinghouse. Their marriage was solemnized and sealed in the Logan Utah LDS Temple on January 17, 1963. They would have celebrated 64 years of marriage on January 10th. Jay was a devout and loyal member of the Providence 1st Ward and served in many callings, but his favorite ones were with the Young Men. He also served in a bishopric and was a high councilman in a Utah State University Singles Stake and in a Providence 1st Ward bishopric.


