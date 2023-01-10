...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in
the Cache Valley, Castle Country, and western Uinta Basin.
Additional accumulations of 2 to 6 inches in Uinta County
Wyoming, the Bear River Valley, and the Wasatch Back, except 6
to 10 inches in the Park City area.
* WHERE...In Utah, Cache Valley/Utah Portion, Wasatch Back, Bear
Lake and Bear River Valley, Western Uinta Basin and Castle
Country. In Wyoming, Southwest Wyoming.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Be prepared for periods of winter driving conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit http://www.wyoroad.info or dial 511.
&&
PROVIDENCE, UTAH - Jay M. Ranzenberger, 87, died from amyloidosis and heart failure on January 3, 2023 at Maple Springs in North Logan, Utah. He was born July 3, 1935, in Logan, Utah and was the son of John Martin and Elvina Jenson Ranzenberger. Jay was the third of six children and is a fraternal twin.
Jay graduated from North Cache High School and Seminary in the Class of 1953. Following graduation, he served with the U.S. Army in Germany and domestic locations from 1954-1956. After the war, he met Nadine Chugg on February 1, 1958 on a blind date. They were married on January 10, 1959 in the Smithfield 6th Ward Meetinghouse. Their marriage was solemnized and sealed in the Logan Utah LDS Temple on January 17, 1963. They would have celebrated 64 years of marriage on January 10th. Jay was a devout and loyal member of the Providence 1st Ward and served in many callings, but his favorite ones were with the Young Men. He also served in a bishopric and was a high councilman in a Utah State University Singles Stake and in a Providence 1st Ward bishopric.
Jay worked for the Mountain Bell Telephone Company for 37 years as a lineman and a foreman. And after retirement, he worked for Sorenson Construction and Tom Heers Construction. His hobbies included fishing, snowmobiling, four wheeling, camping and cabin trips with his family. Jay and Nadine were affiliated with a travel club and experienced many different locations and cultures, but his favorite trip was a Hawaiian cruise around the islands with his children and their spouses.
In 2001, Jay and Nadine served a two-year mission at the LDS Employment Center. After, they served together from April 2003 - November 2005 at the Temple Square Visitors Center and Joseph Smith Memorial Building in Salt Lake City.
Jay was predeceased by his parents and two sisters, Ramona and Marie. In addition to his twin sister Janice, his brother Lyle and his youngest sister, Charlene; his survivors are: His longtime, best friend and caregiving wife Nadine (Chugg) Ranzenberger of Providence; His daughter Teresa (Wayne) Maughan of Benson; His son Ross (Pearl) Ranzenberger of Kaysville; His daughter Karen (Bill) Patterson of Clinton; His son Ryan (Cami) Ranzenberger of Saratoga Springs. He has twelve grandchildren: Jason, Amanda, Dustin, Ethan, Rebekah, Zachary, Logan, Sienna, Tori, Savannah, McKinley and Ashlyn. He also has twenty-three great grandchildren.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Kristal Wilkes, Rip Nolan and the many nurses and physical therapists and caregivers at Maple Springs for the years of tireless services they provided and the extended life that they provided to our husband, father and grandfather.
A viewing will be at the Allen-Hall Mortuary (34 East Center Street, Logan) on January 12, 2023 from 6-8pm and at the Providence 1st Ward Meetinghouse (420 West 100 North Providence) January 13, 2023 from 10:30-11:30. Funeral Services will be at the Providence 1st Ward Meetinghouse on January 13, 2023 at 12:00 noon. Interment will be at the Providence City Cemetery at 925 River Heights Blvd. River Heights, UT with Military Honors. Condolences and thoughts may be expressed to the family online at www.allenmortuaries.com. The funeral will be available via Zoom at www.allenmortuaries.com
