Raymond William Smith (Ray), our loving husband, devoted dad, caring grandfather, and loyal friend, passed away on April 14, 2022 at age 73 after a long and courageously fought battle with cancer.
Ray was born on October 12th, 1948, in North Platte Nebraska to Raymond and Betty (Ohlsen) Smith. During his senior year of high school, Ray, along with his mother and sister Peggy, moved to Logan, Utah. While in Logan, he met, wooed, and married Diane (Simmons), with whom he raised four children. Ray and Diane were married in the Logan temple, and remained loving sweethearts throughout their 51 years of marriage.
Ray joined the U.S. Navy in 1970 and was tremendously proud of the 20 years of service he gave to his country. After two decades of military life, Ray retired from the Navy as a lieutenant commander, and he and his family settled in Cedar City, Utah.
Ray was an active and faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, and in recent years, he found peace and fulfillment serving with Diane as a temple worker in St. George and Cedar City.
Ray was preceded in death by his father, Raymond, his mother, Betty, and his father-in-law Dale Simmons. He is survived by his wife Diane, his four children, Amanda Krause, Rebecca Jorgensen (Erik), Jonathan Smith (Shannon), and Kathryn Bowen (John), six grandchildren, sister Peggy, mother-in-law Gretta Simmons, and many extended family members.
Memorial services will be held at the Southern Utah Mortuary (190 N 300 W) in Cedar City, Utah on Monday, April 25th. Visitation and condolences will run from 9:30-10:45, with funeral services at 11:00, and internment at the Cedar City Cemetery at 12:30.