Sorge, Martin Kurt

Our beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Martin Kurt Sorge, passed away on December 16, 2022 in Bountiful, Utah at the age of 88 years. He lived a long and full life surrounded by the love of family and dear friends.

Martin was born on June 24, 1934 in Fuerstenwalde, Brandenburg, Germany. At the young age of 6, his ailing mother gave him to her brother, Rudolf Walter Sorge and his wife, Wilhelmine Johanne Gertrud Migge, to adopt and raise as their own. Martin grew up in war-torn Germany and when allied forces advanced, he was amazed at the kindness of American and Allied forces. This personal experience made such a deep impression on him that he decided to immigrate to the United States.


