Sorge, Martin Kurt

Our beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Martin Kurt Sorge, passed away on December 16, 2022 in Bountiful, Utah at the age of 88 years. He lived a long and full life surrounded by the love of family and dear friends.
Martin was born on June 24, 1934 in Fuerstenwalde, Brandenburg, Germany. At the young age of 6, his ailing mother gave him to her brother, Rudolf Walter Sorge and his wife, Wilhelmine Johanne Gertrud Migge, to adopt and raise as their own. Martin grew up in war-torn Germany and when allied forces advanced, he was amazed at the kindness of American and Allied forces. This personal experience made such a deep impression on him that he decided to immigrate to the United States.
In 1953, Martin arrived in Canada as an agricultural indentured servant (farm laborer) for a term of one year. In 1955, with the help of a pen pal, Ms. Wanda Walling (who remained a life-long friend), he came to the USA and settled in Dallas, Texas. Martin worked for a time at Dr. Pepper Bottling Co. before enlisting in the United States Air Force. That same year, he was befriended by several LDS servicemen and soon became a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Martin was transferred to Cheyenne, Wyoming to train as a chaplain's assistant where he met and married his first wife, Glenda Pauline Stanbro in 1956. They were blessed with seven children, who survive him: Bonnie Hendricks, David Sorge, Patricia Iverson, John Sorge, Mary Crary, James Sorge and Cindy Weeks. From those seven children, he has 26 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren. Martin served in several states and countries, including Vietnam and his German homeland, during his 20 years of military service. When stationed at Hill Air Force Base in Ogden, Utah, he purchased a home and one acre lot in Smithfield where he could teach his children about hard work and the reality of achieving the American Dream.
Martin received his bachelor's degree in History from the University of Omaha in 1969 and his master's degree in World History from Utah State University. He taught school for 20+ years in Preston, Idaho. In December 1990, he married Alicia Bernardita Mundaca and after retiring from teaching in the US in 1999, they moved to Santiago, Chile. Martin again pursued his teaching career for an additional 20 years for a private international school. He loved being with the young children, expanding their minds, and reading books together.
Martin didn't consider himself an athletic person, however he loved to watch basketball (especially the Utah Jazz) and he was passionate about soccer. If there was a soccer match being played on television, you could find him energetically coaching and engaged from the comfort of his chair or couch. Martin had a love for politics and reading and always encouraged those around him to learn and be involved. He spoke five languages which included Russian; his children didn't discover that he knew Russian until recently.
His church service included Genealogy Work Translator for German historical records, Teacher, Ward Missionary, and Stake Secretary. He grew in compassion and love for his fellowman and felt strongly that people needed to love more, be angry less and forgive with kindness. He remained faithful to his Lord, Jesus Christ, throughout his life. In March 2022, he returned to his beloved USA, where he lived until his passing.
