Steve passed away in Mesa, Arizona, on December 23, 2020. Steve is survived by his loving wife of 25+ years, Francine; his beloved children, Rigel and Arielle (all of Phoenix); his mother Barbara Larson; his sisters Julie Taylor and Jamie Larson (all of Hawaii); his brothers, Paul Leiser (Texas), Jeff Larson (Idaho) and Dennis Larson (Utah). There will be a remembrance picnic in honor of Steve at the Hyrum City Canyon Park in Blacksmith Fork Canyon on Monday, June 28, 2021, at noon. All who loved Steve are welcome to attend. Steve, you are loved. You are missed. You are remembered.
