Sylvia T Hansen

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Sylvia Thompson Hansen, 91, from Lewiston, Utah passed away September 3, 2022 in Smithfield, Utah at Birch Creek Assisted Living.

She was born October 12, 1930 in Clarkston, Utah to Kenneth and Peru (Jardine) Thompson. She married Dale Hansen on June 2, 1947 in the Logan Temple. They moved to Lewiston, Utah where they had a dairy farm. Later in their marriage they sold their milk cows and started racing thoroughbred horses. They spent about 20 years racing in Canada and 20 years in Arizona. Sylvia missed her home and family but loved the horses and working at the track with Dale. She met many of her lifelong friends at the races.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you