Sylvia T Hansen

Sylvia Thompson Hansen, 91, from Lewiston, Utah passed away September 3, 2022 in Smithfield, Utah at Birch Creek Assisted Living.
She was born October 12, 1930 in Clarkston, Utah to Kenneth and Peru (Jardine) Thompson. She married Dale Hansen on June 2, 1947 in the Logan Temple. They moved to Lewiston, Utah where they had a dairy farm. Later in their marriage they sold their milk cows and started racing thoroughbred horses. They spent about 20 years racing in Canada and 20 years in Arizona. Sylvia missed her home and family but loved the horses and working at the track with Dale. She met many of her lifelong friends at the races.
The amount of unconditional love our mother gave while on the Earth cannot be quantified. She was a hardworking-compassionate amazing woman. She was always building everyone up and made them feel special and feel like they could do anything. She taught her family to work hard and laugh even harder. In her eyes, her family was the smartest, best-looking, and most talented. If we needed a shot of self-confidence (or something to eat) she was the one to visit. She showed us the best example of love as she cared for our father after he was in an accident.
She is survived by 5 children: Alan (Julie) Hansen, Marilyn (Jed) Murray, Nancy Munk, Roger (Shirley) Hansen, Annette (Greg) Olsen, her brother Melvin (Lila) Thompson. 23 grandchildren, 51 great grandchildren, and 1 great great granddaughter. She is preceded in death by her husband Dale, daughter Gwen Lynn, son Ronnie, and son-in-law Larry Munk. Grandsons Chad H. Olsen, Colby Munk, and great grandson Lewiston Olstad. Her parents Ken and Peru Thompson, her brothers Rex Thompson and Joe Thompson, sisters Faye Godfrey and Electa Nelson.
She is finally at peace with so many loved ones that she has so dearly missed.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 12 P.M. with a viewing held prior from 10:30-11:45 A.M. All services will be held at the Lewiston 4th Ward building (16 S Main St- Lewiston, Utah 84320). She will be buried in the Clarkston Cemetery. A livestream of the service may be found at www.ruddfuneralhome.com as well as condolences.