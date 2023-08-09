Walker, Marilyn McBride

Our loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother passed away at the age of 90 on Friday, July 28, 2023.
Marilyn McBride was born on May 26, 1933, in Logan, Utah to Marion Wells and Carrie Poppleton McBride. Marilyn was raised on the family farm in Mt. Sterling, Utah, where she learned the value of hard work. She continued to work hard throughout her entire life. Growing up, she helped her dad with his rodeo business, McBride Rodeo Company, and was famous for bareback riding the horses that had just bucked off the cowboys.
Marilyn married her loving husband, Thomas Wheatley Walker on June 17, 1950. They raised their four children in Honeyville. She was a wonderful cook and homemaker, and took pride in her beautiful yard and garden. She enjoyed working cows at the family farm in Harper Ward. She loved spending time with her family, camping, and hunting throughout the summer at their property in Dry Lake. She was so proud of her family, and spending time with them was what made her happiest. She selflessly loved and served her family her entire life.
Marilyn is survived by her children, Linda (John) Reese, Ladd (Cindy) Walker, and Vickie (Curtis) Anderson, six grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and her sister, Dixie Neves.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, husband Tom, and son Tommy, who she is finally reunited with after 55 years.
Funeral services will be held for family and close friends at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 5, 2023, with a viewing prior to the service from 10:00 am -11:30 am at Myers Mortuary Chapel, 205 S. 100 E., Brigham City, Utah. Interment will be at Honeyville Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff at Maple Springs for their above and beyond loving care.
