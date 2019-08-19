Online refer 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Online refer See more photos from the competition at www.tremontonleader.com Story continues below video Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save News Trending Today Woman arrested after Sardine Canyon chase Logan Cemetery marker dedicated to gorilla a mystery Unearthed: Center Street project exposes long-buried Logan trolley tracks Whipple pleads guilty in rape, killing of his niece Local funeral director sent to prison