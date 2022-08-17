Support Local Journalism

Dear Kevin,

It has been brought to my attention that you questioned our friendship over the air on one of your recent shows. This was prompted by an email from my campaign manager that she has since corrected. Please know that I have considered you a friend since the moment I met you, and still do. I am also grateful for your community participation, service, and allowing people to express their concerns and ideas on your show. You are a unique talk show host in the aspect of allowing people to speak and articulate their beliefs in detail over the air. For this reason and many others I greatly respect you and consider you a friend and confidant.

