With Utah lifting COVID restrictions, businesses are seeing an increase in customers, but restaurants in Cache Valley say they’re struggling to hire staff to fill the demand.
“It almost seems like everywhere you go everyone's hiring. It's all over in Cache Valley right now that everyone was just short staffed. I know some other restaurants, they close even earlier because they just don't have enough staff to stay open,” said Molly Snow, the general manager at Elements.
Snow said she has seen restaurants across Cache Valley scrambling to hire staff.
