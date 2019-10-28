Another October soon will be history. The days and months pass, and seasons change. I guess what we do with the time we have is solely up to us. Whether we’re working, retired, going to school, or sitting around wondering what to do each day is what life is all about for everyone.
Part of an old poem I learned long ago by Edgar A. Guest goes, “You are the fellow that has to decide. Whether you’ll do it or toss it aside.”
Recently we were going to the store and backed out of our driveway and turned the corner. Jane was driving, as she does these days, and I said, “Stop, there’s someone hurt up that side street — his bike is lying there, and he’s right by it.”
So she backed up, and we drove up the road. I got out and could see him lying there looking at something. I said, “Are you OK?” He just smiled at me and said, “I’m fine. I’m just watching a ball game on my phone, but thanks for checking.”
I got back in the car and said to Jane, “Well now I’ve seen everything,” and we turned around, went down the hill and were on our way.
I love Logan, Cache Valley, Utah. This is home. During my working years, I had offers to be a principal in Arizona, a professor at New York University, and a teacher in New Zealand — back to the land where I spent three years on an LDS mission (we learned Maori in those days as missionaries) — but this is our home.
I love the song that says, “My own dear mountain home.” I think that’s how it goes. Christina England recorded it on a CD I have. We’re here to stay.
I’ve had many phone calls and emails in the past few weeks about my feelings concerning whether the Logan City Council should be changed so that each area of Logan has a representative on that body. There are pros and cons, but I’m staying out of the debate.
When I served on that body, we felt as though we represented all of Logan city, no matter where we lived. Dean Quayle, a friend and great council member, lived west of Main Street, and as I recall, the rest of us lived east of Main Street. But we all felt we represented all of Logan’s citizens. Hope it is settled soon. It seems to bug some people, but not me.
Speaking of “bugs,” do you have many firebugs, ladybugs, or what some call “box elder bugs” in your yard and crawling on your house and windows this fall? We’ve had lots of them where we live.
I was walking north along Aspen Drive (which becomes 2000 East in North Logan) a short way from our home, and a woman was out in her yard. I told her how beautiful her red bushes were, and we visited for a few minutes about that. Then I asked her if she had lots of firebugs and ladybugs this year, and she said, “Sure do. I’ll tell you what keeps them off my house, if you’d like to know — a solution I mix up which is half water and half liquid dish soap.”
When I returned home, I told Jane, and she stopped what she was doing, mixed up the brew, and sprayed the windows and siding on the outside west part of our abode. Worked like a charm! Plus, it’s not toxic, so when our grandkids come up, no worries.
I need to clarify what I said about the way this newspaper now comes to us. I said in my last column that you had to see it “online,” but the HJ does come now in the mail AND is available online.
All newspapers in Utah are becoming more and more like the Honolulu Advertiser. At least when we lived in Hawaii, it had the “news,” helped in shopping, and included some of the local news — mostly all about happenings on Oahu. It didn’t include much about Laie, where we lived while working with all LDS church schools in the Pacific Isles.
Speaking of “LDS” — also known as The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — how about the last General Conference? Wow, what’s next? There have been more changes under the leadership of President Russell M. Nelson than any other prophet I remember. An amazing man in so many ways.
Speaking of “amazing,” here’s a funny story on me. I wear glasses most of the time, and they help when I read and use the computer. After exercising upstairs in our loft, I take off my glasses so they don’t get bent while doing the floor exercises. One morning, I put them on the ping-pong table nearby. I exercised, came downstairs, showered, dressed for the day, put in my hearing aids, and then looked for my glasses. I said to Jane, “I can’t find my glasses. I’ve looked everywhere for them, and I can’t find them.” She said, “Let’s retrace your steps. They must be somewhere.”
We looked all over the bathroom where I shower, shave, etc. We also looked on the couch and nearby table where I lie down for a brief rest after exercising. Then we went back upstairs where I had already looked. No glasses. She said to look again EVERYWHERE. I did, and low and behold, they were down on the table near the small TV that I watch while exercising. My grandkids must have moved them to play ping-pong.
Am I dumb, senile, or maybe both? Anyway, no need for another pair.
Got them back in time to go with two of my granddaughters to another great production by the Four Seasons Theatre Company, “Freaky Friday.” And that’s what it was. We enjoyed it. Perhaps I am “freaky” too.
If you like to read LDS fiction books, I’m reading a fine one at present — “Muddy” by Dean Hughes. A great historical novel. I really enjoy fictional mystery and history books and am grateful I can still read!