If you have been publishing words that come down some undefined tube from your brain to your fingertips for 50 years you can’t help but become an arbiter of appropriate word choice. Some would say curmudgeon; I would prefer the term “word prig,” which is a long respected, if not understood, term. It is not an avocation, more an occupational hazard of spending too much time dissecting words. I’m sure dedicated musicians, dancers, actors, sidewalk chalk artists and mimes dissect everything they see and hear as well.
To that end, I think the pandemic has made people more needy. Every statement now ends with a need for confirmation, right? It looks funny when I write it, right? And now you can’t stop hearing it, right? I may be wrong about “right?” because it is not just the pandemic talking, there were plenty of vocal ticks before “right?,” right?
It seems like it took decades for “like” to, like, become less linguistically frequent, right? You know that “you know” was, like, less popular, right? “Whatever” has some staying power as being annoying across generations as a dismissive response. It is one that has enhanced annoyance depending on which syllable is emphasized.
Trending locally in my cluttered brain box is “perfect.” It is also perfectly silly. For someone schooled in precise language, perfect is an aspiration that cannot be attained. Even figure skaters and gymnasts who get perfect 10s know there were small imperfections. So last week all I did was buy a printer cartridge and I was awarded with several “perfects” for everything from my choice of credit card, to signing the receipt to refusal of a bag. It was a perfect example of what I’m trying to write about, right?
I don’t believe in perfection, which is why I no longer fill out customer satisfaction surveys. Perfection would be the vendor cutting the price in half and sending me a big bag of spicy sausages. A couple local businesses tell you up front that if you don’t rate them 10 out of 10 they lose sales commissions. The kindest thing I can do is to not fill out their surveys.
Moving on, “In my humble opinion” looks better when abbreviated IMHO but it such a strange preface since just about everything that comes out your mouth or through your fingertips is your opinion. Everything I write in these columns is by default my opinion. Humility is a nice flourish though.
No doubt “cancel” will vie for the top annoying term of 2021. It’s only the end of February, though, so I will wait a bit to pick a winner.
No doubt I spend too much time picking apart language, but what else have I got to do? The last time I ate out with a non-familial group was 14 months ago and I was appalled when someone asked “what flavors of lemonade do you have?” Isn’t there just one flavor of lemonade? There may be pink lemonade or lemonade made with Meyers lemons, but it is still lemonade. If you put strawberries or guavas in it, it becomes mixed fruit juice. If you put rum in it, it probably becomes some fancy cocktail. I looked it up; “Ginger Lemonade Moscow Mule” sounds like a good cure for the coming pandemic summertime blues. I hope to be at Bear Lake with one of these in hand soon.
In closing, let me say that my pronouns are he/him, and my trigger words are Life Coach, Keto, Bliss, chill, chill out, chillaxing, dude, bud, hey bud, hon, honey, it’s all good, have a nice day, take it easy (unless sung by the Eagles), foodie, yummy, special, Delish, Pinterest, mommy blogger, influencer, influencers, YouTubers and players to be named later.
Dennis Hinkamp has had shot #1.