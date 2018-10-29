Did you go to the North Logan Pumpkin Walk this year? It was great, as it always is. There was a good article about it in this paper recently. What a terrific tradition and project this is for those who live in North Logan and other parts of the valley. I always like to see which club, neighborhood, group, or family has created each display. Busloads of children come daily, and parking fills the streets in every direction. They have a great free shuttle service from Greenville Elementary. It really has become a major event in our valley each fall. It’s actually very artistic, too. Creativity at its best.
As I ponder 80 years of Halloween … well, at least what I can remember of those 80 years, it’s always been a special time for children. It’s kind of an awkward time for teenagers, who still like candy, of course, but no longer seek such from “trick-or-treating.” (I wonder who coined that phrase?)
It seems we have fewer and fewer trick-or-treaters every year. Perhaps it’s because of all the “trunk-or-treats” some families do, or just because families are busier now than they were when I was younger. Some schools have events during the daytime hours, so many in the younger set do still dress up for a Halloween party.
Our youngest grandchildren live in Kaysville. We have sometimes gone to their house for dinner, and then the kids, their parents, and us walk around a few streets. I’m usually the first one ready to go home, and the youngest little girl goes with “Grandpa.” Then we give out the candy from their home. Some folks in their neighborhood go “all out” and decorate their homes with special lights and spooky music — similar to “the” Halloween house just northeast of Hillcrest Elementary. That one takes first place in my selection of spooky sights on Halloween night. I wonder where that family stores all that “stuff” during the rest of the year?
Some families have family parties and dress-up these days. Just google “Family Costumes for Halloween,” and you’ll find dozens of photos of costume ideas for mom, pop, and the kids. Some of my favorites were “S’mores,” “Care Bears,” “Hot Dogs,” “M & M’s,” “Monopoly,” “101 Dalmatians,” and “Star Wars.” Some folks really, really like Halloween!
Halloween’s origins come from a Celtic festival for the dead called “Samhain.” Celts believed the ghosts of the dead roamed Earth on this holiday, so people would dress in costumes and leave “treats” out on their front doors to appease the roaming spirits. Granted, the Celts were not solely based in Ireland when these customs started taking shape around the first century BC, but the Irish Celts were the ones who invented the jack-o-lantern. This Halloween prototype was eventually adapted by Christian missionaries into celebrations closer to what we celebrate today in our part of the globe.
The jack-o-lantern comes from an old Irish tale about a man named Stingy Jack. According to folklore, Stingy Jack was out getting sloshed with the devil when Jack convinced his drinking partner to turn himself into a coin to pay for the drinks without spending money. Jack then put the devil, shaped like a coin, into his pocket, which also contained a silver cross that kept the devil from transforming back. Jack promised to free the devil as long as the devil wouldn’t bother him for a year, and if he died, the devil could never claim his soul. Jack tricked the devil again later, getting him to pick a piece of fruit out of a tree and then carving a cross into the bark when the devil was in the branches. This trick bought Jack another 10 years of devil-free living.
This is a rather complicated bit of history, but it does explain why there are jack-o-lanterns, devils, witches, and spooks associated with Halloween.
You may wonder what church groups think of Halloween? The church I belong to doesn’t have any “policy” concerning this as far as I know. There are some Christian congregations and denominations that discourage Halloween celebrations of any kind. Jehovah’s Witnesses do not celebrate Halloween and discourage their members from trick-or-treating — feeling that by participating in Halloween, they are celebrating the “devil.” I know of one church which does “trick-or-treat” for canned goods to donate to the local food bank. That sounds like a great idea.
Here are some “groaners” to share with your children or grandchildren on Halloween:
How did the ghost sew his sheet? (With a pumpkin patch!) Why did the witches’ team lose the table tennis game? (Their bats flew away.) Why was big sister Joanne unhappy when she won first prize for the best costume at the Halloween party? (Because Joanne had only come to take her brother home.) What do ghosts like to dance to? (Soul music!)
We enjoy seeing the costumes, smiles, joy, and happiness associated for the younger set with this celebration we call “Halloween!” And according to one recent survey in the United States, 60 percent of Americans agree with us and consider Halloween “all in good fun.”
A rather “new” (at least “new to me”) part of Halloween is being “Booed” by someone. We’ve been “Booed” by someone the past few years. Some “goodies” are placed on our doorstep with a little sign saying, “Now you’ve been Booed. Boo someone else, and you’ll enjoy Halloween even more!” You might try that if you’re a Mr. Scrooge type … but that’s getting into another holiday!