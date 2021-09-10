Editor’s Note: In the tense days following the 9/11/2001 terrorist attack, Americans banded together in recovery efforts and President George W. Bush inaugurated the War on Terror. At the same time, there was broad concern the attack would lead to acts of retribution against Muslim Americans, and the president urged citizens to treat Muslims with respect, famously declaring ”The face of terror is not the true faith of Islam."
In Cache Valley, an interfaith memorial service was conducted for the victims of the terrorist attack, and that gathering spawned formation of the interfaith group Cache Community Connections, which started the regular Loaves and Fishes community meals at Logan’s First Presbyterian Church and now sponsors the Logan Tabernacle Concert and Lecture Series, among other programs.
Local concerns about intolerance also prompted a joint statement by Logan Mayor Doug Thompson and Police Chief Richard Hendricks, issued on Sept. 24, 2001, just two weeks after the historic act of terrorism. In the interest of looking back on that period in local history, The Herald Journal is reprinting that statement here.
STATEMENT AGAINST INTOLERANCE AND DISCRIMINATION
As we formally close this period of mourning for those who died on September 11th, our hearts still ache with grief and sorrow for the victims and their families, especially our brothers and sisters of the New York City Fire and Police departments. We want to express our gratitude and pride in all Cache Valley residents for their response to those horrible events. The outpouring of charitable support, giving of blood, increased patriotism, and expressions of unity have shown the true Cache Valley sprit. To the future, we resolutely pledge our complete support for the course of action being taken by our country and hope that the positive changes that have taken place in each of us will continue forever.
We want to take this moment to congratulate Cache Valley. There have been no events or acts of intolerance reported to us during this period of time. Let us continue to be compassionate, decent and understanding to all our neighbors, regardless of race religion or national origin.
Acts of intolerance to any member of our community are not acceptable. Any acts of hatred or intolerance will not go unchallenged. Our peace officers will be ever vigilant and diligent to protect the civil rights for all residents.
We want to reassure all our residents, regardless of ethnicity, that we will defend and protect them with every means and resource available to us. It is our desire and commitment that Logan remains a safe and protected city for everyone, one that all of us will always want to call home.
Doug Thompson
Mayor
Richard W. Hendricks
Chief of Police