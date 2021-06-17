The managing editor of this newspaper, Charles McCollum, recently wrote that the ghost of “a kindly old cooking instructor in a starched white apron who makes a mean apple pie” just might be lurking in the Family Life building located on the campus of Utah State University. While a wandering chef in the halls of an eight decades and more building would indeed be newsworthy, my own ghost in the Commons (what we called the Family Life building in the 1950s) that just might be lurking somewhere is a capped man carrying a bucket, a mop, and a few Spanish vocabulary cards hidden in a light blue work shirt pocket, hoping that Margaret Merkly, Head of the Home Economics department just might have a gift cookie for the student custodian who was charged with keeping the building clean.
In 1935 when the Commons was constructed, I was two years old but destined to spend two or more years as the Commons’ chief custodian. This, my part-time job, paid a $1.00 an hour—twenty-five cents an hour more than the two other custodians who assisted me earned. The job came with a small corner second floor office, a free parking space and a window that magnified the mountain pine trees and that part of Logan called the Island. While my wife of only weeks managed the student radio station, sometimes after finishing my work and waiting for Audrey, I studied Constitutional Law or conjugated Spanish verbs until it was time for us to call it a day and make the short drive to our apartment. This part-time job required that I keep the floors tidy, the rest rooms spotless, the professors and my co-workers content. A bonus or the topping on the custodial cake included opportunities to meet famous folk, who for one reason or another visited the campus. One Thanksgiving Latter-day Saint Apostle and noted after dinner speaker, educator Adam S. Bennion, visited the university to deliver a message appropriate for the seasons. I was cleaning one of the rest rooms when suddenly a stall door opened and there before my eyes stood an Apostle of the Lord. Speaking to me, he remarked that I must have really wanted an education to be willing to clean toilets in order to gain one. I affirmed his declaration and he smiled and left the room, leaving behind a young man eager to tell his young wife who he had just met.
An older lady who looked like she could be everybody’s grandmother worked in the building and was charged with procuring the food the professors used as they taught their students how to prepare and serve elegant feasts intended to impress prominent people. One day she left a large green bottle of 7-Up in the
kitchen near the electric stove. Believing I was playing a great prank, I put the pop in the oven, closed the door, then left the room. Without looking in the oven the grandmother lookalike set the gauge on pre-heat and left the room. A few minutes later she opened the oven door and much to her surprise saw a soda about to boil or perhaps explode. I could have been fired I guess, but she told no one, it remained our secret. But the secret came fully laced with a tongue lashing I shall never forget.
Only a few days passed before I learned to operate a buffer and kept the floor glistening like a still lake. I even kept the stairs clean but never grew the ability to enjoy cleaning up an occasional up-chuck which came with the power to spoil my day and the next day too.
One day prominent Latter-day Saint church leaders used the most beautiful room in the building for a meeting. I recognized most of these community fathers and, as I cleaned up the room after their departure, noticed that some of the cups came with coffee. I could not help wondering which of these men returned home taking their coffee breath with them. Still, I tried to remember the Biblical injunction Judge not that ye be not judged.
The greatest perks that came with the job were the professors and students I met. Though the faculty were highly educated and well known they treated me and my two custodian associates with kindness void of criticism. Edith Nyman, who headed the household department became a lifelong friend who recognized me in even the most prestigious settings and followed my teaching career until age and death came bringing with it the end of a close friendship. Florence Gilmore whose leadership included the clothing department seemed to have trained her face so well that frowns vanished forever. We loved cleaning her office while she was in it knowing that one of her stories would make our day a bit brighter. Don Carter, Child Development chair, was an optimistic, happy, soul who delivered fine lectures and easily found compliments to shower those around him.
As the 1956 Christmas holiday season grew close, I still had a large classroom and the halls to wax. These floors required a special “hard wax” and careful application plus an hour of drying which added to the luster. As I prepared to begin this my most labor intensive job that came with the end of each quarter I looked up and saw my father and younger brother standing in the room exclaiming that they were ready to go to work and would stay until the job was finished. Their help seemed to catalyze one of the best Christmas seasons of my
life. Returning to school early in January one of the professors solemnly declared that the building never looked better.
The Commons, too, served as headquarters for the Home Economics Club which counted in 1956 thirty-three members and two advisors, all women. The fine young ladies were trained “for a better home and country life.” Happily, they engaged in training that would be useful throughout life.
The Commons, an “uncommon” structure can be described as a “hidden gem” as McCollum does, and it is also a structure whose walls hold memories of good days, good people, and young men and women engaged in acquiring a good education.
Kenneth Godfrey is a Cache Valley native and retired LDS Church Educational System director. For six years he wrote a weekly article on the religion page of the Herald Journal.