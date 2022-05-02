1787 saw the publication of William Marshall’s widely read book on dairy operations. Marshall noted that women “controlled the Dairy room,” and Mary Evans a decade later noted that women who managed dairies had “a large share in making the rent.” In fact, the strict division of labor based on gender was so dependent on daughters to work as dairymaids that the “misfortune” of having only sons could jeopardize the family’s ability to meet payments, and even caused Tunbridge, Vermont, resident Asael Smith, to go into livestock farming instead of dairying.”
The folk who in the late 1850s settled in Cache Valley brought with them not a few Old and New England dairying customs that involved the construction of barns, both large and small, the acquirement of a few cows by almost every family and the anticipation of a monthly milk check that was often essential if the family was to survive. The advent of the cow brought with it cheese and evaporated milk factories whose fame spread throughout the nation and beyond.
My own history is dotted with the appearance of the occasional cow. Early in life I learned that my great-grandfather, who lived in a large white Clarkston, Utah, home, was the husband of two wives and the father of more than a few children. He had a just-for-him rocking chair in the barn on which he sat holding a cow’s tail in each hand watching as his wives milked the family’s small herd of cows, protecting them from a sometimes swishing tail bent on destroying a fly, Mosquito, or some other biting insect.
When my dad was chosen to drive the school bus that brought the athletes and extra-curricular-activities folk home late each night, Mom and I were designated cow milkers. One evening a cow we had just purchased kicked me, and I refused to milk her ever again. Mom bravely said that if I milked her cow she would milk mine. Not long after making such a fateful decision, the cow kicked her. Mom abandoned her resolve, and when Dad came home, she told him that neither she nor I would sit on a one-legged stool and extract milk from that cow, pointing to the offender. So dad, with a sigh, said he would take over. Only after the cow kicked him, spilling a partly filled bucket of milk, did a cattle buyer visit our home and we never saw that bovine again.
In contrast, our one Jersey cow was so calm and content she could be ridden without bridle, saddle or halter. “Old Daisy,” we named her, and like a family heirloom she was never forgotten. An Idaho relative owned two dozen Jerseys and frequently boasted that the only good that came from owning Holstein’s was clean milking machine lines because the milk they produced had so little butterfat.
Our small dairy herd produced enough really good cream that mother sometimes boasted that her cottage cheese, ice cream, whipped cream, freshly churned butter and cold whole milk could win prizes at the county fair. More often than competing in fairs we sometimes used cows as props for practical jokes. One evening Dad crept to the left side of a cow his brother-in- law was milking. Undetected, he moved the appendages from which the milk would be coming and even more quietly chuckled as Joe, puzzled, searched for the outlet for the milk. This event became a story frequently told.
Another event that became an oft told tale took place when in 1951 my grandfather died. Uncle Charley, his oldest child, kept busy making funeral arrangements. He asked my cousin and I, both 17 years old, to milk his cows and do other evening chores. Having no children of his own, his cows had seldom heard a voice other than he own. When his cows heard strange sounds coming from strange lips, the frightened animals engaged in a retreat that soon had them far from the stalls door. Only after more than a few failed attempts were we able to lure them inside the barn, where they munched the rolled oats we had provided. The cows had lunched that day on beet tops and the tops laced with fear caused a reaction that resulted in a mess requiring the rest of the evening to clean up. Grandpa Godfrey’s funeral chores was an event we never forgot nor repeated.
Cows could, we learned, cause more trouble when instructions were not followed. One day Dad told me to let the cows out of the pasture and graze them along the drain bank. Obedient, I opened the pasture gate and invited the cows to come out and graze. The bovines heeded not my call, choosing instead to continue their pasture grass eating while I played near forage on the drain bank. Some time passed, and suddenly with no announcement Dad emerged from a field of tall corn, gloves in hand, and gave me my first and last spanking. The cows were very soon grazing near the drain while I could not hold back the few tears that remained.
Years passed, I left the farm, taking with me cow-milking memories that starred Mom, Dad and the more than a few animals that called our small farm home. Home on vacation, my college professor’s daughter told me that a professor friend of hers was writing a book featuring a cow from every state. The professor had been successful in finding a cow to feature except for Idaho and Utah, and Kathleen, my daughter, had volunteered my help in correcting that gap in his manuscript. I was assigned to find an Idaho cow, take her picture and write a few paragraphs about the cow, her owner and the farm on which she grazed. Then I was to send my two Cache Valley cows’ pictures and my essays to the professor’s Ivy league home.
My college-age grandson and I found our Idaho cow on the Meek ranch and our Utah cow on the Gibbons farm and sent in the results of our research. As we completed our trips to the dairy farm and the cattle ranch, I thought about calves, cows and farming. Then I looked at my college degrees and again remembered it was the calf turned milk cow my Uncle Charlie gave me that provided a monthly check, helping me pay my own way through school. Not forgotten, too, was the memories of milking cows with mom. After all I had learned that the moms in Colonial America ruled the dairy room.
Kenneth Godfrey is a Clarkston native and noted Cache Valley historian.