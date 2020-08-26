The time I spent in my office last week was like a disturbing dream. For several days I couldn't see the mountains from my house on Center Street. Some days I couldn't see the street below my second story office. For short periods of time I could see a dull orange ball up there where the sun ought to be. A walk through Logan was more of a hazy dream than my daily exercise.
I knew walking through Logan's streets, even with a COVID-19 mask filtering out part of the smoke, was not a smart thing for an old man to do. People my age were advised to stay inside. Jenny didn't agree that reversing my years from 91 to 19 was fair dinkum. I knew our registered nurse daughter, Mary DaSilva, would back up Jenny and remind me of things people my age should do. Ignoring the sound advice of two strong women, I joined the youngsters and dog walkers on Logan's smoky sidewalks.
Not being able to see the sun took me back to the bad old days of my childhood during the Great Depression in central Texas. There are not many of us left who remember going hungry, or the blowing sand that blocked out the sun, or picking wild “greens” and eating most any kind of critter one could catch.
In 1933 I was 4 years old, too young to remember President Franklin Roosevelt's election in the Great Depression. By the time of the 1936 election, everyone I knew credited President Roosevelt with saving our country and their very lives.
I had no idea there was a place called Utah with hundreds of young people from all over the U. S. working to improve the public lands around Cache Valley. Nor did I know that some of those people found a mate in Utah and stayed here. Many of the picnic areas we use today are there because of their labor. The result of their work can still be seen and used by me, an old codger who was then a small bare-foot boy who didn't know Utah existed. I wonder who will save our valley this time.
Apparently, Utahns agreed with Texans and the rest of the nation that Roosevelt's leadership was saving our country. Although the governing body of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints supported and endorsed the Republican candidate, Roosevelt won 69.34% of Utah's popular vote and carried every county except Kane County.
By the time I grew into an adult, the United States was recognized as a world leader. In 1952 I was in the Army and voted against retired General Dwight Eisenhower, a Texas born man I admired and had served under in the Army. This respected hero became the first Republican president of my lifetime. Four years later was I attending college. Ike was a good president who demonstrated Republicans didn't have horns, loved our country and tried to make it better for all of us.
The last couple of weeks people in Cache Valley, and most of the United States, have hunkered down with their television watching the national gathering of delegates from the two major parties (Democrat and Republican). The Democrats nominated Joe Biden and the Republicans nominated Donald Trump as their candidates to be president of the United States. Will the winner be a hero or horrible mistake who will hasten the end of Homo sapiens?
I'm not sure either party has the guts or the ability to do what is necessary to make our country great again. To get out of the Great Depression, Roosevelt had a plan to rebuild our country physically, mentally and politically. For help, he turned to a little-known western banker, Marriner Eccles, who was born just across the street from where I sit.
Marriner Eccles was the oldest of nine children by David Eccles, an early banker, and his second plural wife, Ellen Stoddard. When David Eccles died, Marriner took over his father's banking businesses. The young Eccles attracted Roosevelt's attention and became a key person in getting our country through the Great Depression. He was appointed Chairman of the Federal Reserve in 1936, 1940, and 1944 and served until 1948. Eccles stayed on the board until 1951.
It's highly unlikely there's a Marriner-like person that has the knowledge and power to get us out of the global mess we are in. The COVID-19 threat is different and far greater than the 1919 flu or the Great Depression. A virus can, and probably will, determine which nations lead and which will fail. Politics as usual are not likely to solve a problem where viruses flow freely and human groups want their way come hell or high water.
At my age, it's highly unlikely I will live to see the coronavirus tamed and the world realigned. COVID-19 is scattered all over the world and is mutating in several areas. Vaccines may be able to control some strains, but it's doubtful that will happen before world power nations are rearranged. My grandchildren, if humans survive, will face a much different world than I have seen.
In the meantime, let us hope we elect leaders who think about how to improve their grandchildren's lives instead of what they can do to punish people who voted against them.