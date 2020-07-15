I awoke at dawn on the 4th of July. It was a quiet, beautiful day — no lights in neighbor's windows, no cars, bicycles or wheeled vehicles on Center Street. Although people were dying from coronavirus infection in almost every country on our planet, all was well in my little corner of the world.
I pulled on my pants and slipped my feet into flip flops. I went with pride into my front yard to post Old Glory. I didn't take time to shave or comb my hair that hadn't been cut since COVID-19 started killing Americans. I refused to think about people dying, businesses closing and spacing restrictions on us human beings.
For this one day I didn't want my brain muddled by the president and other officials in high offices putting their ideas above those of doctors, scientists and dedicated public servants. It was my country's birthday. I had the early morning all to myself. I just wanted to post the colors and be thankful.
I posted the flag and stepped back. I put my hand over my heart and recited the Pledge of Allegiance like I did each school day during my high school years. My dream was to graduate high school, join the Army Air Force and fly a P-38 Lockhead Lightening. On August 6, 1945, the American bomber Enola Gay dropped the first atom bomb over Hiroshima . The war was over. I did not know how to go to college. I drifted until my country called me during the Korean conflict.
I took another step back and gave the proper military salute I used in the Army during the war and in my years in the Army Reserve. Then I knent much like my grandfather did when he offered the family prayer. I thought about the uproar started by Colin Kaepernick, a black professional football player, because he knelt during our national anthem. I believe it is much more patriotic to honor our flag by kneeling below it than by flying it below any other flag or wearing clothes made from Old Glory.
I had Center Street all to myself as I looked past the flag at the mountains around us. I wished I could freeze that moment and share it later with people who were still in bed. I knew I should be back in the house before the sun peaked over the mountains. But when I tried to get up, my 91-year-old legs would not lift me. I tried again. I could not get up. Not another person was around to help me.
I flopped and stretched until I was able to lay on my back and straighten my legs. I could raise my head but not sit up. I considered yelling, but that might awaken Jenny and cause her to fall. My flip phone, which I seldom use, was on the table next to my bed. As I wallowed with embarrassment, I thought about what I once taught incoming Natural Resource students at USU about working and surviving in the mountains.
Each year, early in the semester, I took NR freshman students on a field trip up Logan Canyon. I didn't tell them the objective of the trip. We drove to a distant canyon and parked the bus. I said “follow me” and walked briskly for about 45 minutes. We stopped in the shade of an aspen grove and asked what they had seen in the various plant communities we had crossed.
As they searched their minds, I would ask students to point the direction of the bus. Fingers pointed in every direction. My message to those incoming freshmen was that they must first know themselves. If they wanted to be a successful public land manager, they must first know how to take care of their bodies and train their mind to be aware of where they were and what they were doing. If they took care of themselves, we teachers would help them understand the current condition of the land, the potential of the land and various successful uses that would keep the land healthy and provide goods and/or services to the landowner — us.
The profession they were entering was not about making the most money. It was about keeping the land healthy and available for new and different uses as the human population changed. Unforeseen situations would occur and new land uses would develop. But as long as people saw themselves as part of the land rather than owners of it, the world would be safe. Homo sapiens would find ways to extract what was needed for stable, healthy populations.
Sixty years after I took my NR students into the forest for the first time, I had ended up an old man lying alone on his lawn. I turned over on my stomach, crawled to a tree and pulled myself upright.
I saluted the flag again and carefully turned around looking at mountain ranges that surround our valley. Jenny, our four children and I have memories of good times and bad in those mountains.
I went inside to share the view with Jenny. But macular degeneration means she sees what others tell her. We have been married 66 years today. Graciously accepting our role as oldsters with diminishing abilities is the most difficult task we have faced, but the mountains will help us.