Whelp, I guess there’s some truth to the rumor: Cache Valley Mall will soon join the dozens of other businesses and attractions that have been a Cache Valley staple but is awaiting the fiscal executioner’s ax to drop. I’m actually surprised the mall stayed afloat as long as it did.
My first reaction when I heard the mall was being retired was, “Well, it’s about time!” Then I stopped and thought for a moment about the plan for replacing it: “What are they gonna build there?” More apartments?
I swear, some developers don’t know how to build anything other than apartments, condos or townhome duplexes, and the artists’ renditions are so amazingly appealing that I’d even be tempted to live there — except for that whole HOA thing where you can only wear unmatching outfits on even days (or in my case, getting evicted for having camo seat covers in my truck).
With the amount of acreage that the mall sits on, I was pretty sure we’d end up with a Maverick interstate travel plaza, three car washes, four banks (one on each corner), two soda specialty outlets, a car dealership, a Mexican restaurant and 10 roving food trucks.
The mall was a happening place back in the day. My first steady job was there when the mall opened in 1976. I was hired as a busboy (complete with white shirt, paper cap and black bow tie) at JB’s Big Boy Family Restaurants inside the main entrance to the mall. The mall was always busy, and being the only sit-down, order-off-a-menu restaurant, we were hopping all the time. I don’t think I ever got caught up on dishes — or sleep — during the two years I worked there.
The mall was a great place because there were shops that catered to those of us looking for unique and entertaining kinds of places to have social gatherings, plus a movie theater across the parking lot.
Many of you probably remember when they added on to the front of the mall, extending the west entrance. Our JB’s restaurant was where Radio Shack used to be; not sure what’s there now. Baskin-Robbins 31 flavors of ice cream was right near the mall center; across from it was an Orange Julius. I LOVED its whipped orange drinks! There was a Karmelkorn Shoppe, Coppin’s Hallmark, Kay-Bee Toys, and a Waldenbooks where I spent hours combing through great reads.
There was ZCMI with its amazing candy counter that offered my favorite assortments of bridge mix. JCPenney was the place to shop for clothes and offered a Scout section for those not wanting to make the trip to the Scout office next to Merlin Olsen Park and the ice-skating rink.
There was a Pretzelmaker and a Sandwich Shop, the latter which offered an amazing roast beef and Swiss sandwich on sourdough bread. We had a Hunk A Bread, a shoe store and an arcade that had lots of pinball machines and games such as Asteroids, Galaga, Pong, Breakout, U-Boat, Space Invaders and many more. I worked at Aladdin’s Castle for a year or so when I started at USU. I have lots of fond memories of that place.
My favorite place in the mall was an almost hidden shopping experience called “Trafalgar Square.” It began next door to Waldenbooks where there was a candy shop with a big, taffy-pulling machine doing its thing in the storefront window. Kids would stand there for hours watching that thing. There was a shop with a guy blowing glass figurines; his creations made awesome gifts. And there was a candlemaker who carved cool designs in warm wax. My mom kept for years the one I gave her for Christmas one year.
There was also a Halloween mask store that sold dozens of full-length masks that were real hits with us teenagers. I bought a werewolf mask and had years of fun with it, scaring dates and family members alike. I remember wearing it to a Logan High basketball game on Halloween night and received lots of strange looks.
Christmastime was magical at the mall. Center court was a huge workshop where Santa would hang out in December.
Does anyone remember the news ad that came out in The Herald Journal back in the late ‘80s? It started with “Hey, Kids, grab your parents and come to the Cache Valley Mall for SATAN’S arrival”! Yep, it was actually printed that way. Come to find out, it was a hoax, but I copied it and used it in my school journalism units.
I’ve heard mention of what some folks would like to see in place of the mall: a water park (like Logana Pool and waterslide) or how about a drive-in movie theater?
Maybe we should just go green and plant stuff all over the place. Some people might call it a “community garden spot,” but around here it’d be a “grasshoppers’ all you can eat salad bar.”
Regardless of debate, another Cache Valley era is about to fade into the sunset. I’m certain there’s hope for the future, maybe even in the form of a mega-Cabela’s complex. I’m in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.