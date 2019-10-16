This weekend marks the opening of the Utah general deer hunt which means our surrounding mountains will be dotted with orange “Oompah-loompas” all staring at each other through binoculars from opposite sides of the canyons and roaring up and down the roads on side-by-sides, Razors, Rhinos and everything in between.
I think back occasionally on all the deer hunts I’ve been on over the years, especially my very first hunt the year I turned 16 in Hampton, Virginia. I became interested in hunting through association with one of our more colorful youth leaders. He was a young, adventurous guy who reminded me a lot of a cross between “Rancid Crabtree” and “Crazy Eddie Muldoon” in Pat McManus’ humorous outdoor book series.
For the sake of anonymity, even though the statute of limitations has run out since we hunted and fished together, I’ll call him “Eddie.”
Since my dad is a professional career Scouter, he didn’t particularly approve of Eddie’s methods of Scouting, especially when our first patrol activity consisted of throwing knives at trees and playing “mumbly-peg,” a game involving pocket knives and seeing how close we could stick them in the ground next to our bare toes. For those familiar with BSA requirements, “mumbly-peg” was basically a “Totin’ Chip” in full reverse. What Eddie lacked in common sense, he made up for in enthusiasm as we camped, hiked, biked and fished in any kind of weather and of course loved it!
Since nobody else in the family was remotely interested in deer hunting, Eddie offered to take my best friend and me out on our first deer hunt and told me he’d be by to pick me up on the appointed Saturday at 4 a.m.
“Wait, did you say 4 a.m.?”
Other than Christmas Eve, I knew little of the stirrings of the world at 4 a.m. but was excited enough that I barely slept at all. I got up at 3, sat in the kitchen with all my gear on, shotgun across my lap, waiting. Aroused from sleep, our family beagle sauntered in, saw me, woofed, yawned and slunk back into her basket, obviously not impressed with being disturbed at such an early hour.
After cramming into Eddie’s truck, we drove to an area that had marshy cattailed swamps bordered by thick stands of trees and tall brush. Eddie checked his map, and we began sloshing out to where he assured us “prime deer habitat” awaited. We sat in a clump of bulrushes munching our jerky, anxiously awaiting the dawn and the prospect of shooting a deer.
The first glimpse of our quarry came as we stood to stretch and 10 deer suddenly sprinted from the willows directly behind us. They waved their signature white tails at us as they disappeared into the tree line. Drats!
About that time, we noticed six other hunters across the marsh from us who were yelling and motioning us to come across the creek to them. Eddie, fearing that the hunters were after the deer we had just spooked, shouted at them, “Go hunt your own deer, these are ours!” This elicited excited conversation amongst the hunters as they quickly made their way over to us.
As it turned out, two of the hunters were federal game wardens conducting a controlled hunt for some government bigwigs (we had scared off the deer they were stalking), and they informed us we were hunting on government (NASA) property. At this point I had visions of my Dad’s commanding officer calling him from the MP post, informing him I’d been arrested for trespassing on a military installation with a loaded weapon.
Eddie explained that according to his map we were NOT on federal property and COULD hunt there. He pulled the map out and showed the wardens where he thought we were. Eddie’s map resembled something you’d find on the Mayflower; there was a faint outline of the East Coast and a few X’s in the vicinity of where Virginia might be if you drew the map looking at the earth from outer space. After a half hour of turning the map upside down and right side up, the wardens took our license information and, not wanting to ruin my first experience in the field, let us (Eddie) off with a warning to never hunt the area again. Eddie stuffed his “map” into his muskrat pouch and started back to the truck.
About a hundred yards from where we left, we found a chainlink fence that had “No trespassing, Government property” on it (funny that wasn’t on Eddie’s map?) along with a hole big enough for us to squeeze through. Eddie stepped through the hole, walked about 15 yards into the trees and announced, “This looks like a great spot for a deer stand.” I nervously agreed, thinking even though we were technically on the “legal” side of the fence, those wardens would soon be back to check on us.
I harvested my first deer early the next morning from our rickety deer stand. It was one of the most exciting things I ever experienced as a youth (the deer, not the wardens), which I credit to an adventurous leader, a single shot .12 gauge and a map made by Squanto.
Good luck this weekend and check your proclamations!
Chad Hawkes is a fifth grade teacher at North Park Elementary School. He can be reached by email at chad.hawkes@ccsdut.org