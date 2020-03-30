Today’s article focuses on the positive. It’s good to take a break from the “current events” of our day. Updates about Utah’s earthquake and COVID-19 fill our media daily. Sometimes reading about them can be depressing, but it’s also remarkable the way people and groups have offered help. I also know that prayers help and donations as well.
I think we need some humor and happiness right now. Tomorrow is April Fools’ Day. I wonder if today’s generation even knows what April Fools’ Day used to be about.
I remember one April Fools’ Day years ago when some teenagers in one home rearranged all the furniture while their mom and dad were at the store. They went downstairs and hid in closets or under the bed. When their parents walked in, the living room furniture was in the kitchen and the bedroom furniture was in the living room. Pictures and paintings from the living room were hidden in various places in the house. As their parents stood there dumbfounded, their children jumped out and said, “April Fools!” They were glad when their parents laughed, and then they all put things back in their proper places.
The roots of April Fools’ Day are not known to this day, though there are some variations from where it stems. For example, it might be the April 1st in 1698 when many Londoners were tricked into coming to see “the Lions washed.” It also might be as early as 1381, when Geoffrey Chaucer published “The Canterbury Tales,” in which a depiction of Chanticleer tricked by a fox took place on April 1. It doesn’t really matter where this tradition comes from since it has gained worldwide popularity and gives us a chance to laugh with April Fools’ pranks.
The usually solemn BBC (British Broadcasting Corporation) once tricked the whole nation with their funny prank that spaghetti actually grows on trees in Switzerland. Taco Bell once announced on April 1st they bought the Liberty Bell and would now be known as the Taco Liberty Bell! The best pranks, though, come in good spirits while causing no harm for the receiver. (Except being shamefully tricked, that is.)
One item which I wish was April Fools is that last year was the second warmest year on record and the hottest decade ever in human history, according to the United Nations. Don’t know what we can do about it, but carbon dioxide reportedly is two-thirds of the problem, along with methane and nitrous oxide — three concentrations.
One of the most sacred and special days of the year for Christians around the world is Easter Sunday, which is on April 12 this year. I loved Easter as a child. After Sunday School, my parents took my sisters and me into Salt Lake City to roll our Easter Eggs down the Utah State Capitol’s grass-covered hills. Hundreds of others joined us, and it was great fun. When our own children were growing up in Logan, we went to church, came home, changed our clothes, and took them and their Easter baskets to Old Main Hill. Many others joined us. I know the seagulls were full those days from the broken boiled eggs left behind on the grass.
For some years now, our grandchildren in Logan are happy just to come to our home for dinner and roll their eggs down the steep grassy hill in our backyard. Some still like to go to Old Main Hill before or after. It may sound strange, but some traditions just are what they are.
I do not wish to offend anyone who might not be a Christian, but to me, Easter is even more important than Christmas. I firmly believe that there is life after this life, and death is not the end. I’ve had several experiences, sacred to me, which have been embedded in my soul. I have written them down for my posterity. We attend many funerals, and most are uplifting and assuring of eternal reunions.
But let’s get back to today. As I’ve written before, I do not know what tomorrow will bring, but I do know that today I can choose to be happy and full of life. I just took a break from writing this column and walked with Jane and our puppy, JJ, down the hill from our home on Aspen Drive. There are new homes in every direction from where we live. None of these homes will obstruct our view of beautiful Cache Valley. We eat dinner next to a large window which looks out across our valley. At dusk we watch the many cars coming into the valley from the south and west. Beautiful sunsets are frequent.
Can you tell from what I write that I love Cache Valley? In past years we have traveled far and wide, to the beautiful islands of the Pacific and to New Zealand, where I served a mission over 60 years ago. We’ve also traveled to many European and Scandinavian nations, even looked up graves of our progenitors in Sweden, Denmark, England, and eastern states of the good ole USA!
I cry whenever the “Star Spangled Banner” is sung. But to be honest, even some TV shows and movies make me cry. As you age, your tear ducts just open up more often. I like the little song, “It’s Alright to Cry.” The lyrics are by Rosey Grier.
“It’s all right to cry / Crying gets the sad out of you / It’s all right to cry / It might make you feel better / Raindrops from your eyes / Washing all the mad out of you / Raindrops from your eyes / It might make you feel better / It’s all right to feel things, though the feelings may be strange / Feelings are such real things / and they change and change and change / Sad ‘n’ grumpy, down in the dumpy / Snuggly, ugly, mean ‘n’ ugly / Sloppy, slappy, hoppy, happy / Change and change and change.”
Even if you’re an old man like me, it IS alright to cry. But try to be happy most of the time!
Jay Monson is a former educator, and also served on the Utah State Board of Education, Cache County Council, and Logan City Council. He may be reached at monson.jay@gmail.com