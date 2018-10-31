Happy Halloween. Or depending which aisle in the store you’re in, Happy Thanksgiving. Or Merry Christmas, with Valentines Day stuff stacked on the top shelves waiting for the day after Christmas to take their places on the spinning lazy-Susan of retail wares made in China.
I actually enjoy Halloween, mainly to witness the anticipation on the faces of my school kids as well as our own grandkids when they come over, and of course anything involving the consumption of chocolate, glazed doughnuts and fresh apple cider is an added bonus.
One of the many traditions of Halloween includes the timeless practice of scaring oneself to death while telling spooky ghost related stories and going to haunted whatever’s with friends and family. Seems everything is “haunted” this time of year, including our local amusement park to the south, corn mazes, forests, houses, barns, alleys, warehouses and theaters.
I’ve yet to figure out why people shell out good money to purposely have the bejeebies scared out of them every Halloween. If I ever get the urge to scare myself silly, I just review my retirement portfolio, look in my checking account or take a drive on I-15. Actually, I do believe the younger generation enjoys these kinds of spooky activities simply because it’s a way of socializing with members of the opposite sex, all while screaming and inadvertently soiling themselves.
We here in Cache Valley have our own spooky ghost stories and weird unexplainable happenings that resurface each autumn just in time for Halloween. Probably the most famous “haunted” place in Cache Valley is St. Anne’s Retreat in Logan canyon. There have been several accounts of strange happenings on this property just minutes away from the mouth of Logan Canyon, where many still claim the place is haunted. Certainly some of the group of about 30 teenagers who experienced a horrific night there back in 1997 still recollect how terrified they were.
After several owners since its construction in the early 1900s, the buildings now sit empty. Many people, including a medium from Salt Lake City and the crew of the popular TV reality show “Ghost Adventures,” have spent time on the property trying to record the “presence” of ghosts supposedly still frequenting the place. Accounts of apparitions in the form of nuns, babies, caretakers, and three male ghosts who hang out in and around the crumbling swimming pool and main lodge come up repeatedly in the testimonies of those who have been there and experienced “something.”
I don’t consider myself very superstitious and can generally rationalize my way out of situations where things happen that I can’t immediately explain, like the charges on our cable bill. That given, even though I’ve spent enough time overnight in the woods and alone in the house to figure out what causes all the scrapes, bumps, clumps and other noises, I’ve never been totally comfortable in the dark by myself, especially when I was a kid (see cowardly lion).
Something happened a few years ago while I was in Logan Canyon that unnerved me just a bit and made me think, “Hmmm, weird,” and I still think about it occasionally. We own a small cabin nestled at the base of a cliff near the mouth of a steep canyon surrounded by maples and pines not too far from St. Anne’s retreat. In fact, it’s on the same side of the river — not that there is any correlation there.
We have electricity and water that comes from a spring at the head of the canyon. There is no cell phone service, and the telephone landline hasn’t been in service for a years. The previous owners told us the phones were originally on a party line with the other cabins below us. There were two old rotary dial phones in the cabin when we bought it. One was on the counter and still plugged into the wall. The other was stowed under the kitchen counter.
I happened to be at the cabin by myself one evening doing some work in the bedroom when the phone on the counter rang. I poked my head out of the bedroom and stared at the phone thinking of all the logical explanations for why an out-of-service phone would be ringing Phone company snafu? Party line just started working again?
I walked over and gently lifted the receiver and just listened. Nothing, no static, no dial tone, just silence.
I slowly set the receiver back in its cradle and walked back towards the bedroom when it rang once more — just once, then nothing. Now, had it been a raspy voice on the other end of the line saying, “Get out now!” it would have been like in the cartoons where I leave a silhouette of my body via a hole in the front door. Instead, I unplugged the phone from the wall, quickly put it under the counter, quietly locked up and worked a hundred explanations for what had just happened through my mind as I drove down the canyon into Logan. I’m sure there is a perfectly logical solution to this mystery, somewhere.
Anyway, I’ve never felt any kind of bad presence up there, although my trail cams have often been triggered at night revealing nothing. Hmmmm, weird. I’m really not a very courageous individual, so yes, I’m part chicken. Well, at least 1024th part chicken. Just sayin.