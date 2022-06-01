While I attended Utah State, a friend from high school became pregnant out of wedlock. She was and is a good, faithful person with a strong family, but she was at a crossroads in her life and wasn’t ready to become a single parent. She opted to give her child to adoptive parents, something which she has never regretted.
Among the Pro-life/Pro-choice debates, adoption is often mentioned as an aside. I spoke to a few friends about their adoption experiences to illustrate why it is such a wonderful alternative to terminating pregnancy.
Adoption allows for infinite possibilities and future blessings for everyone involved.
Mark A. Peterson, an associate professor of language at Brigham Young University, once addressed the student body on adoption calling it a gift of life and a gift of love. He admonished students who might have the chance to advise single mothers to encourage adoption. “Your advice might mean a life saved, a life blessed, and a life loved.”
Sarah Schroeder, a USU graduate, agrees with Peterson. After struggling with infertility and having eight miscarriages, she and her husband decided to adopt.
“I wish people would talk more about adoption,” Sarah said. “If you choose adoption, you choose a journey as opposed to an end point. You choose to bring that baby into the world. You choose an entire journey!”
Sarah admits the journey can be a difficult one. Both the adoptive parents and the biological parents are facing decisions they did not anticipate. “It’s good to state that from the beginning,” she said. “It’s a hard experience… maybe one of the hardest human dynamics to go through.”
“But,” she continued, “I want people to see that adoption is a path of hope and courage. Up front, it’s going to hurt. In the long run, it’s going to help everyone.”
“Adoption is really good for society,” she said. “It allows people to open their hearts to connect in ways they wouldn’t otherwise. It is a path to creating courage. A path to creating women who have a steel spine. You create a women that can have compassion and sacrifice: someone willing to put her body through something so hard and then give the greatest gift another person can receive.”
Talking about the sacrifice of her daughter’s biological parents in offering a child for adoption, Sarah said, “I’ve never been given a greater gift … a more humbling and meaningful gift than my daughter.”
North Logan resident and mother of four adoptive children Candace Rowley agrees. Biological parents have to overcome some very difficult obstacles to give a child to adoptive parents, but that process is refining. Adoption emphasizes the good outcomes that can come from unexpected decisions.
“When a person with an unexpected pregnancy can take that and turn it into something Christlike, there is almost no greater service that a person can do for someone else,” Rowley said. “You’re choosing between taking a life and giving someone the greatest gift they can receive.”
The Rowley’s have open adoptions with all of their children, so each child knows where he or she came from and has a relationship with their biological mother. Candace Rowley said, “Seeing the kids is healing. It brings so much joy to see those kids.”
“That’s why an open adoption is so beautiful,” Rowley said. “Children are curious about where they came from, why they were adopted, and about their other families. All those are questions they can ask and they can get answers to. The biggest thing for my kids and adoption is family. They have so much more family and so many more functional relationships to look up to.”
“In my opinion, adoption is nothing but positive when it happens the right way,” she said.
Admittedly, not all adoptions go smoothly. Every adoptive situation will be complex and difficult in multiple ways. It’s important to recognize that adoption stems from problems that are not ideal for anyone. That makes them challenging.
However an adoption happens, Rowleys and Schroeders agree that the end result blesses everyone involved, especially the children. Sarah Schroeder said, “When you choose adoption, you still go through a full range of emotions- highs and lows- but you are choosing a journey. You’re not to close the story book. And the journey is really beautiful. You’ve given a whole lifetime of opportunities to a family.”
The Schroeder family said they feel nothing but admiration and gratitude for biological parents who opt for adoption over other choices. Of the biological parents of her children, Sarah said, “I’ve thanked them, but I feel like my thanks to them has never been enough. I’m not sure that they do understand how deeply I’ve felt – how deeply humbled I am by their choice.”
Both Rowley’s and Schroeders also praised the courage and compassion showed by biological mothers. Those are primary traits I recognize in my high school friend, too. She is brave, giving, kind and intelligent. Her choice led to a lifetime of happiness for a child and his adoptive family. It also gave her the freedom to finish her academics and, when she was ready, to start a family with her own husband and children.
My friend’s choices led to many gifts, just as Mark A Peterson said. She gave herself the gift of healing. She gave a couple the gift of becoming parents. She gave a child the gift of life. That is truly the greatest gift of all.
Kate E Anderson is a mother of five living in North Logan. She can be reached at katecole9@yahoo.com.