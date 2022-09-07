Kate Anderson new

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Editor’s note: This is a personal column submitted by a regular Herald Journal opinion page contributor and should not be viewed as a political endorsement by The Herald Journal. Kate Anderson’s opinions are her own.

The unexpected surprise of a write-in candidate for Cache County executive occupied the headline of HJNews on Tuesday. Respected businessman Marc Ensign filed the necessary documents to face off against incumbent David Zook in November. As a political science graduate of Utah State University, I have some things to tell Marc Ensign, and all other write-in candidates, about the months ahead.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you