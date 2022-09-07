Editor’s note: This is a personal column submitted by a regular Herald Journal opinion page contributor and should not be viewed as a political endorsement by The Herald Journal. Kate Anderson’s opinions are her own.
The unexpected surprise of a write-in candidate for Cache County executive occupied the headline of HJNews on Tuesday. Respected businessman Marc Ensign filed the necessary documents to face off against incumbent David Zook in November. As a political science graduate of Utah State University, I have some things to tell Marc Ensign, and all other write-in candidates, about the months ahead.
First, the battle of a write-in candidate is completely different than candidates whose names appear on the ballot. Name recognition counts for 70-80% of the uninformed vote. That means that the person on the ballot, no matter who he or she is, is most likely to be elected just because people are familiar with the name.
Often, both positive and negative reports about the candidate contribute to name recognition. So any press has been good press for the incumbent. Unless they have been accused of a heinous crime or embroiled in a scandal, they have a distinct advantage over write-in opponents.
To combat that, the write-in candidate must get their name out everywhere before the election. Knocking doors, putting up signs, and using advertising to spread name recognition is the most important thing that can be done.
Luckily for Marc Ensign, most people in Cache County recognize his name. But that alone will not be enough to get him elected. People need to know more about him; that he is running, for what, and how to vote for him.
Marc Ensign needs to make sure everyone knows he is running for Cache County executive. And that if they want him to be elected, they have to show up on voting day ready to write in his correctly spelled name on the correct line.
Second, a write-in candidate’s name must be spelled correctly in order to count. For Marc Ensign, that means voters must write MARC with a “C” at the end. Most municipalities require that the write-in candidate use one spelling for his or her election. If a voter writes in another name or the wrong spelling, their vote may be set aside, nullified, or stricken.
Since Marc Ensign uses an uncommon iteration of the name Mark, the county must decide if it will accept improper spellings before the election. There will most likely be more than one vote cast spelling Mark with a “K.”
To overcome this, I would recommend that Marc Ensign do as many other write-in candidates and hand out palm cards for voters to take to the ballot box. For my money, palm cards are a smart solution because they require that a write-in candidate meet people face to face, ask for their vote, and pass on a card with the name correctly spelled. That personal contact encourages people to go to the poles who otherwise may not have known about the write-in.
Third, write-ins have to reach out to their own party. Aside from name recognition, most uniformed people vote based on their party ticket. Write-ins cannot be officially endorsed by their chosen party because they did not participate in the primary election. The official party nominees must be deferred to.
Such deference means the party’s resources go to the officially nominated candidates only even if both candidates are in the same party, as are Ensign and Zook. The write-in candidate can use things like the party’s address data base but will most likely be on their own for campaigning.
Not to say that a write-in campaign is doomed to fail. Write-in candidates win elections every cycle. Forty-year senatorial veteran Strom Thurmond was a write-in candidate in South Carolina. He won 63% of the vote during his first election bid. That took 271,000 voters who wrote his correctly spelled name on the line (and what a name).
Cache County won’t need that many votes to turn an election. The 2018 cycle had just over 31,000 votes come in for county executive. Marc Ensign would need about 18,000 Cache County votes to firmly secure a win.
That’s a lot of palm cards.
One may wonder if it’s possible for a write-in candidate to win given such odds. The truth is, it’s very hard. For Marc Ensign, a lot will depend on how vocal he becomes about his candidacy and how many people he meets in the community. The more people he directly asks for a vote, the more likely they are to write him in.
If a write-in candidate can get the community buzzing about their campaign, they have a very good chance of success. Or sometimes the community is already buzzing. In the Cache County executive election, that is undoubtedly true.
As Marc Ensign states on his Facebook page, people asked him to run as a write-in candidate. That bodes very well for his campaign. Those people wanted a viable choice at the polls and now they have one. Voters can fill in the circle or they can write Marc Ensign on the line. But they should be sure to spell Marc with a “C.”
As shown on his Facebook page, Marc Ensign boasts a large family and many connections. If I were him, I’d put T-shirts saying “Write-in Marc Ensign for County Exec” on all those people every day from now until November.
It will be interesting to see how many people hit the poles in election day and even more interesting to see if they remember how to spell correctly. Either way, Cache County may be up for an election day surprise.
Kate E Anderson is a mother of five living in North Logan. She can be reached at katecole9@yahoo.com.