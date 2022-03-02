Standing in front of my kitchen sink listening to my garbage disposal as it struggles to grind up a quart of applesauce, I’m envious of those folks who know how to fix stuff and fix it right.
Of course I learned early on that there are some things that just won’t go through the disposal process efficiently, like potato peelings and fish skins. The last disposal I installed was guaranteed to grind up tinker toys, Lego’s, toy trucks and potted plants, so I was chagrined to hear it laboring to puree some smooshed apples. My go-to brilliant smart device was no help.
Me: “Alexa, is it OK to put applesauce in the dish disposal?”
Alexa: “OK, here's what I found. Applesauce is best kept at room temperature until opened and then can be refrigerated for up to a year, was that helpful?”
Me: “Sure, can you suggest a long-handled spoon to serve it with?”
Alexa: I don’t understand the question”
Me: “It’s OK, neither does the President.”
I fished around under the sink and found the tool that resets the disposal and gave it a few good turns, problem solved.
Sometimes repairs are out of my comfort zone and I have to resort to calling on the professionals, like my kids. We have amazing kids who sport a wide range of talents and have been very gracious and patient over the years to help out their inept ole dad, especially with electronics and technology. Having gotten up close and personal with electric fences, I now understand why some amateur electricians have frizzy hair, no fingernails and slurred speech.
When Lynda and I first met, much of our time was spent simply hanging out at home watching movies or making treats for the family. As we’d settle in front of the TV, all we’d get was a blue screen or worse, a “No Signal” message. After hours of trying to reprogram the TV from the remote, all I probably accomplished was redirecting an orbiting DISH satellite into the sun. If none of the kids were home to unplug all their video game cordage and reset the TV to a regular station, we’d simply go do something else or sit and visit under the glow of the big screen in the background.
At school, if I ever have to unplug all of my classroom technology for any reason, I make sure and tape all the cords and label them so I know where they are supposed to go if I have to reconnect them. Of course the tech guys just come in and can do it blindfolded. I’m always in awe as they sit at my computer and clack away and in just a few moments have the problem located and corrected. My expertise in that area would lead me to solving the problem by getting a new computer, which is why I’m not a district tech guy (amongst other obvious reasons).
Nowadays most home repair problems can be solved the old fashioned way — that’s to say looking it up on YouTube. You can find out how to do just about anything by Googling it or finding a YouTube video. Tust type in “How do I” or “How easy is it to” into the search engine and look at all the stuff that pops up about how to do simple, easy things, one of my favorites being, “How easy do you think it is to sneak into the zoo. I need to see some penguins like right now!”
Some projects require more involved steps that may lead to you redirecting your focus. For example there was only one step suggested when I typed in, “How do I fly an F-16 fighter jet?” and that was “Join the Air Force and become a pilot.” Or how about, “How do I rewire my entire home?” These steps were a little more specific, beginning with 1.) Do a complete electrical inventory 2.) Check out local codes and pull permits 3.) Decide on whether you want to replace just existing wiring or data, fire and security systems 4.) Use your list to create a detailed plan of action. I decided that step No. 5 should be “Call someone who knows how to do steps 1-4.“
I remember having to replace the battery in my motorcycle (OK, it’s a scooter. I gave up looking “cool” for gas mileage years ago), and after taking off the rear tail-light assembly discovered a jumble of wires crammed so tightly around the battery there seemed no conceivable way to remove it. My son came to the rescue and consulted the YouTube guru, who demonstrated how to do it using four zip ties. No way! Sure enough it came right out, I would have never figured that out on my own.
The danger of consulting YouTube and Google for self-help projects is that just like so many other things in my life, I get distracted and forget what I’m supposed to be doing in the first place. I love the example someone shared on Pinterest that said, “Do you ever go on YouTube thinking you’ll just be on long enough to watch a quick “how to video” (or music video) then five hours later find yourself watching a tutorial on how to talk to a giraffe?” That's me! So what about taking selfies with penguins? Google it.
Chad Hawkes is a fifth grade teacher at North Park Elementary School. He can be reached by email at chad.hawkes@ccsdut.org.