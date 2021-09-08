Joyce Kilmer was right on when she wrote, “Poems are made by fools like me, but only God can make a tree.”
Folks who walked down the street by my house recently could see a huge conifer slowly dying and turning brown. If left standing, it would turn from a neighborhood beauty to a danger waiting to happen.
It was time for the tree to go. It would have to be removed. Killing weeds to allow tomato plants to put big red fruit on my plate never bothered me, but killing a majestic tree older than any human in the neighborhood was different.
Putting plants and animals to death to get them out of their misery was not new to me. Like most ranch-raised boys my age, I have killed sick or injured animals to keep them from suffering. To me killing a fish or a deer was just another way to put food on the table.
Shooting a dog that was killing our sheep or giving an ancient working dog a poisonous last supper was part of a ranch boy's job. But killing a faithful dog that was part of the family was different.
When I moved back to Cache Valley 51 years ago, I told my children they could help me choose a new family dog. They selected a registered female German Shorthair puppy and named her Bonny.
Not only was she the best hunting dog I have ever known, she was a special part of the family. She lived a long life. As she aged and our children left home, she became stiff and blind. It was obvious that the loving and kind thing to do was to put her out of her misery.
She hated going to the vet, so for years I gave her shots, medication, etc. I convinced myself that when the time came for her to go I would take her out and let her point a pheasant — and shoot her rather than the pheasant.
That never had to happen. As she grew older she became less active. I had to hand feed her to get her to eat. One morning I found her dead in her bed and buried her in our back yard.
I made no promises to the dying tree in our yard. I don't know its age or origin. I think it was one of three or four that were planted decades ago. When we moved back to Logan 23 years ago there were two large, healthy trees almost exactly alike in our yard. We had a tree specialist remove one of them that had grown to become a danger to the house.
The remaining tree continued to grow. It became one of the largest in our neighborhood. It was no longer our tree, but the people’s tree. People young and old commented on its size and beauty. Folks strolling our streets often snapped a photo of their child, dog or grandma standing by the tree.
Our beloved tree welcomed birds and mammals small and large. A couple of decades ago squirrels invaded our neighborhood and foreign doves forced out the natives, but the tree continued to grow and accept what each new year brought.
Soon after the leaves came out last spring, those near the top of the tree began to wither. I thought it was because of drought, so I gave it more water. That did not help. A tree specialist told me the top half of the tree was dying and it was doubtful he could save the tree.
Tuesday I had a specialist remove the tree. I left the stump about as tall as I am. I hope to find an artist to carve the stump into an image that will honor the neighborhood as the tree did in life.
I'm not thinking about one of these bear things you see around town. I want something that, like the tree has done for many decades, make people pleased to live in Logan. If you are an artist, or know one, I'd like to get your ideas and perhaps put you to work.