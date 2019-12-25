Of the many activities and events that happen during the holidays, one of my favorites is when my siblings and their families gather at our folks’ house shortly before Christmas to sing carols, share memories of our favorite Christmases, exchange gifts and, of course, eat stuff.
Years ago when we were all just starting our own families, we started a tradition of drawing a family name early in the year and then making homemade items for that person to be given on the night of our annual family get-together. Interestingly enough, of all the presents we received as kids and young adults, the gifts that we made and received of our own handiwork were the ones that were remembered the most (like the sleigh bell in “The Polar Express).
Why were these gifts so special?
We’d spend most of a year planning and creating something for someone we cared about, and I believe that's the reason those gifts from the heart had such an impact on all of us.
As we gathered a few days ago at my dad’s, the consensus was that our most enduring memories of past Christmases were not only of the gifts we shared but the feeling (spirit of Christmas) of being together as a family on Christmas. For us (especially as kids) Christmas Eve became a magical, almost sacred family time that we looked forward to each year.
My dad shared a memory of one Christmas Eve when he was a boy growing up in Pocatello, where he decided to go to a movie with his friends rather than spending the evening with his family. “I went against the wishes of my father, who suggested I stay home on Christmas Eve, and went to the movie instead,” he said. “I don't recall what the movie was about but at home afterwards decided that it was the worst decision I could have made to be away from my family on Christmas Eve.”
I know when our kids were all growing up, Christmastime was a whirlwind of holiday preparations, school, church and community activities in anticipation the “Big Day.” But what about afterwards? Back when our boys were young, we’d work extra hard to try and scrape together a good Christmas for everyone, and sometimes the day after I’d wonder to myself, “Was all this worth it?”
I found a poem that I jotted down some 30-plus years ago that some of you may be able to relate to:
The day after Christmas, I’m sitting here now, why do I feel different and empty somehow? I've spent several months planning joy for this day, working each night earning overtime pay.
My thoughts have been filled these Christmas weeks past, of how it would be to make Christmas time last. I sit here alone in my new jogging suit, wife and kids still letting dreamland take root.
How special it was to see all their faces, when morning time came it was off to the races! The tree now is dark, the tinsel all scattered, as if my Yule prepping really mattered.
Small bits of popcorn are strewn here and there, the Nintendo is silent after Christmas Day wear. The fire hearth bare now where stockings were hung, the radio silent where carols were sung.
The rug now is empty beneath our proud tree, where stacks of bright parcels with tags used to be. Holiday goodies on decorative plates, cookies and candies all colors and shapes.
Mountains of Christmas loot adorn all their beds, while visions of race car tracks zoom through their heads. Now that they’re sleeping I survey the scene, Christmas has crept up and passed once again.
Was it all worth it, the money and time, to ensure all their wishes and dreams so sublime? Long when the presents and toys disappear, their memories of Christmas hopefully held dear.
Cause when they are parents they too will find out, what Christmastime giving is really about. Yes it is worth it! You’d give all you had, if all of your children told you “Sure love you Dad!”
With the coming of the internet, Christmas celebrations have changed to some degree with our options now of having gifts, food, decorations, services and communication available with the simple click of a button. It may make it easier for us but more difficult for others. I truly believe every time you click the “submit order” button on your keyboard, somewhere an Amazon employee develops new back problems.
The nice part about our ability now to communicate with others is that with that same click of the computer key we can talk to and send messages to and receive instant replies from loved ones across the globe. Wherever you happen to be during Christmas, the love you feel being with family is truly magical — the challenge being able to keep it year round.
From the movie “The Polar Express”:
“At one time most of my friends could hear the bell. But as years passed it fell silent for all of them, even Sarah (sister) found one Christmas that she could no longer hear its sweet sound. Though I've grown old, the bell still rings for me … as it does for all who truly believe”.
Here’s hoping the bell rings true for you and your families this year.