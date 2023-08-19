In my 43 years here, there has been only one constant divisive thing. You might guess that thing is Democrats vs. Republicans, green Jell-O toppings or Mormons vs NOOFs (Neighbors of Other Faiths).
While all of those have their supporters, the one thing that cuts across political and religious affiliations is bicycles. People cannot agree on the place of bicycles in our lives.
Most of the newspaper comments sections have been shut down, but you can always rely on Facebook for focused anger. It usually starts with someone complaining about bikers hogging the road requiring drivers to brake or pull around. Knowing that they could easily smash all the bikers with one flick of the gas pedal must be frustrating. Having Lycra-clad skinny people turn around and flash obscenities must be even more road rage inducing. You can just hear the crunching sounds as you flatten their spokes.
The anti-bike rage rants usually argue that drivers pay for the roads through gasoline taxes, so bikers are mooching. Nice thought, but we all pay for roads whether we walk, bike, run, drive or skate on them. It is part of the infrastructure and good for tourism. Those big bike mob events that people want to hate, eat a lot of bad food and most of the bikers drive here. This is probably the most confusing thing about the hate divide; just about everyone who bikes also drives.
Then came the bike lane idea: There was a prominent person in the local biking community who claimed research indicated that bike lanes made bike riding less safe. Debates continued until that person literally died (not on a bike). Then the city went on a bike lane painting spree. There were lots of lanes with little explanation. The confusion was exacerbated by also adding roundabouts to the traffic mix.
Then came mountain bikes: We’ve always argued over the roads. Now, who gets the trails? Hikers, runners, dogs, horses or bikes? All of a sudden you had a fat-tired thing that could go 30 mph on a hiking trail with little space to pass. Elaborate and confusing who-yields-to-whom signs were put up, but who is going to enforce this? Mountain bikes quickly became the preferred bike on campus and Moab was reborn into whatever mutation it is now.
Then came e-bikes: These started blurring the lines of what is human powered and what is motorized. Electric bike advocates argue that it really isn’t a motorized vehicle because it isn’t a dirty, stinking, noisy, gas-sucking thing. The e-bike hate crowd says they go too fast and make people lazy. Oh, and there have been instances of the batteries catching fire and burning down buildings. There is something for everyone to hate so I suspect the argument to remain unsettled for another 30 years or until which time someone invents a nuclear-powered bike.
Then came road improvement: Though not explicitly the reason, the county tries to punish all bikers by randomly chipping and sealing popular riding routes once a year. I like to think they do this as a way to appease the bike haters. It also means they have to repaint all the bike lanes.
Dennis Hinkamp requests that everyone slow down. What great thing will you do with that 30 seconds you might save?
