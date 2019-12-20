Editor’s note: Former Logan Mayor Russ Fjeldsted shares some of his ideas in today’s edition of “My Way,” a regular feature where readers are asked what they would do to improve Cache Valley and the world. To participate, contact managing editor Charles McCollum at cmccollum@hjnews.com.
The creation of the theater district in downtown Logan is a delightful, energetic invitation to excite downtown entertainment. A project that would really make a huge impact on pulling the city into the 21st century is NEEDED. Something exceptional that would be unique to Logan would be to build a bridge, a walkway, over Main Street. This would connect the east and
the west side and create a pathway over the insidious traffic beast, called Main Street.
Much like the bridge at City Creek Mall in Salt Lake City, it would allow access to the theater district, local shops and restaurants. Nucor Steel could furnish the materials and local contractors could build the bridge. Logan city planners could create the bridge, and the Logan city political
team could convince UDOT to issue permits.
The bridge would be located somewhere between 1st South and 2nd North.
Churches could be invited to participate in planning and investing in
this community project. Tourists, women pushing strollers, wheelchair users, commuters and people from all walks of life would enjoy this unique extraordinary community innovation. The secret to success is having something nobody has!