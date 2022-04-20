On the way to the schools my children attend and the one I work at, I pass no less than three crossing guards twice a day. Depending on the route and time of day, it’s six guards. I notice them in their high-visibility vests and, often, in their protective, weather-resistent clothing.
In the morning, they consistently beat even the earliest of arrivals to the crosswalk. They’re out in every kind of weather: rain or shine, wind, sleet and hail, in the dark of the early morning and the glaring afternoon sun.
And more often than not, they are smiling.
It makes me think that it takes a special kind of person to be a crossing guard. Think about the job listing you might find for a guard in your local paper:
“Wanted: Cheerful person who works well with kids, likes dressing in layers, gets up before the sun, and appreciates walking back and forth over the same spot dozens of times every day. Traffic directing skills are a must. Additional qualifications: protectiveness, quick reaction time, the ability to stare down impatient drivers, and ability to wield a stop sign with confidence. Applicants must be hardworking, unfailingly prompt, and fearless.”
All of that is not just expected of your average crossing guard; it’s essential. And on top of the demanding schedule, the unpredictable work environment, grouchy customers (drivers), and energetic crowds to control (kids), crossing guards don’t even get hazard pay.
At a Cub Scout meeting a few weeks ago, Smithfield’s chief of police talked about the importance of helping to support the gallant crossing guards that work on Smithfield’s busiest street. Becky Christensen is one of those fearless guards and the mom to some of the scouts in Pack 769.
I asked her how she got the crossing guard gig. Becky said, “I was a stay-at-home-mom and I needed something to do.”
She got something to do, indeed. She guards the crosswalk at Center and Main Street in Smithfield during morning rush hour. Though her crosswalk is well equipped with signs, painted road markings, and flashing lights both at the road side and overhead, people still either don’t see the crosswalk, or simply ignore it.
“It’s a pretty tough spot because it’s a busy road,” Becky said. “People don’t pay attention to flashing lights, or signs, or even to us. We have people blow through the crosswalk daily.”
Becky says the hardest thing about her job is dealing with distracted or ignorant drivers. But those drivers make her job all the more important, especially when weather can be an additional distraction and danger to cars … and kids.
“What I want to do is go keep the kids safe,” she said. “It’s frustrating when the weather is bad, but it still is my job and it’s still something I need to go do. I still need to get the kids to school safely. If it were my kids that were crossing, I’d want the crossing guard to be there.”
I asked her about the worst part of her job, expecting to hear about rowdy kids that don’t listen to instructions. To my surprise, she said the adults are hardest to deal with.
“Speeders,” she said, adding that she frequently had to be firm with drivers who didn’t respect the crosswalk. “If people are going to come though the crosswalk while my kids are there I’m going to yell at them,” she said.
Surprising as it may seem, many people don’t know the law surrounding crosswalks in Utah. The law states, “Motorists must yield to pedestrians in a crosswalk on the motorist’s half of the roadway or if the pedestrian is fast approaching from the opposite half.”
School crossings are even more protected. The law reads, “At school crosswalks with lights flashing, motorists must come to a complete stop for anyone in the crosswalk.”
Becky encourages motorists to abide by that strictly. The police chief has her back on this one, as he said he frequently polices school crossings at the busiest time of day. Becky added, “We are out there doing our job. We just want ourselves to stay safe and to keep the kids safe. We encourage all drivers to pay attention to speed zones that are 20 miles an hour. You cannot go through a school crosswalk if there is any person in there at all.”
“My number one priority is the kids,” Becky said. “I’ll do what I have to in order to keep them safe.”
Challenging as the work is, Becky says there is a bright spot to it. She said the best thing about her job is, “The kids. They are always just full of energy and happy and it brings a smile to your face how excited they are to live their life.”
As a mother of five kids and a teacher’s aide serving several dozen kids every day, I agree with Becky. Working with children in any capacity can be tough at times, but it is well worth it. Kids are awesome. I’m especially partial to our smart, sweet, fun-loving Cache Valley kids. Our community is a great place for kids to grow up.
Becky and the other faithful crossing guards across Cache Valley want to make sure it stays that way. They’ll be monitoring crosswalks for another six weeks before summer comes, passing on smiles to kids and respectful motorists alike.
The crossing guards will take off a few months before returning in the heat of August, continuing into the crisp fall and on through the winter. Every day. Come rain or sleet or hail.
When you see them braving the elements in their bright orange vests, make sure to smile at them in return. It’s the least they deserve for the all good that they do.
Kate E Anderson is a mother of five living in North Logan. She can be reached at katecole9@yahoo.com.