There’s really nothing funny about the laughing face emoji used on Facebook.
In most cases, at least as I experience it on the Herald Journal’s Facebook page, the symbol is employed in a caustic, sneering, jeering manner as a means of expressing derision, not levity.
But you can’t always be sure what the point is because the people who lob laughing emojis like hand grenades all over online comment threads rarely explain themselves. They just think you’ll know why they’re howling with laughter about a dog dying from abuse, a property vandalized, a safety issue raised or a tornado taking out a house.
Hilarious, right?
A couple of recent instances from local news articles come to mind, but these weren’t by any means extraordinary — just a couple of routine cackles from behind rocks and bushes in the Land of the Trolls.
One of the articles was about the medical director at Logan Regional Hospital expressing concern over nursing staff shortages at a time when coronavirus cases are resurging. This generated three guffaws.
Now can someone please tell me what’s funny about this? Is it laughable that the hospital would be worried about efficiency and readiness? Or maybe the sardonic joke here is that only an idiot would believe coronavirus case numbers are actually on the rise or that ICUs are getting crowded. I have no idea.
Four more laughing emojis — two from the same people yucking it up over the potential hospital crisis — appeared on a story about the police investigation into Nazi graffiti in the Logan High School parking lot. The article said police have been unable to identify the suspects spotted on school security cameras, which apparently is a quite a hoot. A hoot that the cops were stymied, I suppose. Or are swastikas fun? Again, you just don’t know.
I recognized one of the names attached to the laughing faces as a regular online critic of The Herald Journal, and in my irritation over this person’s ongoing contempt for the paper and everything it reports, I got pretty worked up the other day.
“I know what I’ll do,” I told someone in the newsroom. “Let’s see how she likes it when I stalk her online and put a mocking laughter emoji next to every post she ever makes on a public site for the rest of her life!”
A get-well wish for a cancer patient. Ha, ha, ha. An inspirational quote about God and country. Ha, ha, ha. A fundraising pitch for someone in need. Ha, ha, ha. A lost pet. Hardy har har.
Better yet, it occurred to me I could build a large mechanical laughing emoji, put it on the roof of my car, turn it on high volume and follow her everywhere she goes from Hyrum to Coeur d’Alene.
Yeah, this stuff can drive a person crazy. I think I may be ready for a vacation — both from the newspaper office and the internet.
Getting my feelings out in this column will help. I also gained some solace just now while searching online for a copy of the Facebook laughing face to accompany this piece in the paper. Turns out I’m not the only one pushed to the brink by a circle with a wide-open mouth drawn inside of it. The montage you see here was taken from a 2018 column in The Inlander, a newspaper industry publication, under the headline “The Laughing Face on Facebook is an A-hole.”
Here’s how writer Daniel Walters expressed his feelings about Facebook emojis in general and the laughing grenade in particular:
“The angry face doesn’t make me angry. It’s raw and honest, at least. But the laughing face taps into a primal sort of rage. Nobody likes being dismissed or disrespected. Nobody likes being laughed at. But make no mistake, Facebook’s laughing face emoji is laughing at you, and it’s doing so in a way far more infuriating than simply a written-out ‘ha ha’ or ‘lol.’”
Walters goes on to speculate that this Facebook character might not come off as so vicious had it been designed slightly differently.
He notes that the well-loved laughing face communicated in text messages with a colon and a capital D like this, :D, has never struck people as cruel. “But close an emoji’s eyes in order to communicate laughter — as if he’s laughing so hard he can’t even see what you’ve written — and it feels aggressive. The sort of thing that caused Carrie to go ballistic at her prom.”
The whole business reminds me of the way a teenage friend of mine used to contort his face and ape things I or others would say in an effort to belittle us. It was especially hurtful when it involved something stated with sincerity.
“Maybe we should stop bothering the cat now, Jeff.”
“Twaby we sood stop baudering the cat now, Jweff, doink, doink,” he’d fire back.
It made you feel small, but it also made you want to mash a McDonald’s Big Mac straight into Jweff’s mocking face.
I wonder if this column will earn any laughing emojis after it’s posted on Facebook this week and whether those acid howls will be directed at me or at the light-starved trolls I’m writing about. Since it’s always left to interpretation, logic dictates I assume the latter. Ha, ha, ha.