Is Cache Valley haunted? Is British prime minister a seasonal job? You don’t think all that grunge in our air has anything to do with climate or too many cars in drive up fast food lines do you? It is definitely the demonic rotting flesh fog rising from the graves of unrepentant sinners wanting to again roam the earth. It’s that or a whole bunch of dry ice in water.

It sure smells like hell sulfur but that could also be cow poop or the square lakes which are, well, our poop. I’m just going to go with “it’s a mystery” because it fits better with our reality show narrative. 

